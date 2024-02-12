From Animal Encounters to Captivating Cultural Experiences, Spring Break Awaits in The Palm Beaches

Florida’s Cultural Capital® offers a spring vacation filled with new experiences and unforgettable memories

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the highly-anticipated Spring Break season quickly approaches, Florida's Cultural Capital® offers an enriching and vibrant experience for visitors seeking the perfect blend of fun in the sun and cultural exploration.

With over 200 arts and cultural attractions and 47 miles of beaches, The Palm Beaches boast a diverse array of activities that cater to any family's vacation style. From thrilling animal encounters to captivating cultural experiences, this tropical paradise continues to be a go-to Spring Break destination.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share some of the most exciting opportunities for families visiting The Palm Beaches this season. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events .

Wild Wonders and Animal Adventures

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization with over 40 years of dedication to protecting and conserving Florida’s wildlife and natural resources. To accomplish this goal, the Sanctuary has a two-fold mission of wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. What’s more, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary just opened its brand-new 19.4-acre site in Jupiter Farms in October 2023. More information here .

Swamp Servings (Mondays, 4pm): The weekly Alligator presentation and feeding allows guests to see the mighty Florida Alligator and learn why they are such an important keystone species, how they help the environment, and much more.

Tiny Tales Story Time (Wednesdays, 10am): Toddler Storytime in the Educational Amphitheater is a great family-friendly program where little ones can learn about wildlife. Guests can listen to stories about gators and panthers and see animal ambassadors up close.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach): Loggerhead Marinelife Center is an educational and ocean conservation facility that houses various exhibits, live sea turtles, and other coastal creatures. With more than 300,000 visitors each year, its goal is to promote the conservation of ocean ecosystems with a particular focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles.

TurtleFest (February 24, 2024): The 19th annual TurtleFest will bring over 10,000 guests together to promote ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits, marine life, music, art, shopping, games, and other family-friendly activities. There is no cost to attend. More information available here .

Kids Night Out (Fridays): Kids Night Out is a hands-on and engaging opportunity for children to experience Loggerhead Marinelife Center after hours. Each program will have a unique theme tailored for children ages six to thirteen. After being dropped off by their guardians, children will participate in an outdoor Sea Turtle hospital tour, partake in interactive activities and lessons, and enjoy pizza. Tickets and more information here .

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society (West Palm Beach): The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is home to over 500 animals on 23 shaded tropical acres, including endangered Malayan tigers, Mexican spider monkeys, jaguars, and more. Check out one of the zoo’s featured animal experiences to get closer to wildlife including:

NEW Baby Two-Toed Sloth : On January 23, 2024, the Palm Beach Zoo welcomed a newborn Hoffman's two-toed sloth. Guests are welcome to see the zoo's new edition and its mother, Wilbur, inside their specialized habitat (viewable by admirers through its windows). More information here .

: On January 23, 2024, the Palm Beach Zoo welcomed a newborn Hoffman's two-toed sloth. Guests are welcome to see the zoo's new edition and its mother, Wilbur, inside their specialized habitat (viewable by admirers through its windows). More information . Meet Zeus the Capybara (Every day except Wednesday, 1pm): The Capybara Experience introduces guests to South America’s cutest and largest rodent species. Guests ages eight and up can meet Zeus, feed him his favorite leafy snack, and learn about what the Zoo is doing to protect his wild counterparts. Tickets and more information here .

Sandoway Discovery Center (Delray Beach): Sandoway Discovery Center is South Florida’s premier coastal ecosystems and marine life center that aims to inspire visitors through experiential education and conservation. Visitors of all ages can get an up-close view of Florida’s reptile species, sharks and other fish at the coral reef pool, and explore Southeast Florida’s most extensive private shell collection. Walk-ins are welcome and admission is $10 per person ages three and up. More information available here .

Shark and Stingray Feeding (Tuesday-Sunday at 1pm): The daily shark and stingray feeding is held in the center's newly renovated shark tank and stingray touch tank. Guests can learn fun and interesting facts about the ocean's top predators.

Aquarium Feedings (Tuesday-Sunday at 2pm): The daily aquarium feedings allow guests to dive into the world of various species of fish and invertebrates.

Museums: A Tapestry of Knowledge and Creativity

Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): With its open-air amphitheater and backyard Science Trail — as well as live science shows, trivia sessions, and concerts — the Cox Science Center and Aquarium provides a perfect opportunity to learn.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition (on display through April 14, 2024): This exhibit features authentic artifacts recovered from the site of the renowned shipwreck for public viewing. Guests will be drawn back in time as they receive a replica boarding pass, assume the role of a passenger, and follow a journey through life on the Titanic. More information here .

Ship of Dreams Family Sleepover (February 23, 2024): This immersive event allows guests to become maritime explorers by crafting a cork boat, navigating through the exhibition, enjoying the Night of the Titanic film in the planetarium and witnessing a live science show. The event includes a pizza dinner, planetarium show, dinosaur-themed programs, trivia, and Science Center exploration. Guests can also spend the night in a bunk as passengers on a legendary ship. Tickets and more information here .

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Operated by the nonprofit Loxahatchee River Historical Society, the waterfront lighthouse and grounds exhibits feature over 5,000 years of regional history. Visit the Lighthouse & Museum for family-fun adventures, specialized guided tours, sunset and moonrise tours, Lighthouse Explorer’s Club, Story & Craft Times, and other engaging experiences. More information here .

Lighthouse Sunset Tour (Wednesdays at 5:30pm): Experience a mesmerizing sunset atop the historic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse with the exclusive Lighthouse Sunset Tour. Guests can immerse themselves in fascinating history as they ascend 105 steps to enjoy panoramic views. Tickets and more information here .

Storytime & Crafts for Kids (Select Saturdays): Embark on an outdoor adventure with the "Storytime & Craft for Kids" program. The tour begins under the shade of the Seminole Chickee and continues to explore captivating stories about lighthouse keepers, Florida's rich history, and facts about local plants and animals. This engaging program is perfect for children aged eight and under, offering a delightful combination of storytelling and creative crafts. Tickets and more information here .

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The Norton Museum of Art is a world-class cultural destination recognized internationally for its traveling exhibitions and expansive collections. Children and families can enjoy all the museum offers, including drop-in art creation activities, youth-friendly tours, the Norton Art+ augmented reality app in English and Spanish, and more. The museum is free for children under eighteen and their accompanying adults.

The Norton offers an array of programs that encourage creativity and inspiration for families and teens, including Family Studio events on select Saturdays from 11am - 1pm. More information here .

Celebrate with Animals of the Lunar New Year (February 24, 2024): Explore artworks in the Chinese Collection including calligraphy, stamps, sculptures, and paintings using similar ancient techniques. Children ages five to twelve, and their accompanying adults, participate in a thematic tour, followed by a related art workshop. More information here .



Mini Book + Art (February 21, 2024 and April 17, 2024, 3pm-4:30pm): In this program, children and adults participate together in a book reading and art activity. Each art activity highlights artwork in Norton Museum of Art's collection or exhibition. The art lesson is offered by the Norton Museum of Art at the Main Public Library. Reading the book is recommended, and pre-registration is required. More information here .



Diversity in Motion: Cultural Celebrations and Dance

Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center (Lake Worth): Palm Beach Pride welcomes over 30,000 attendees celebrating diversity and inclusion in the LGBTQ+ community. For over two decades, Palm Beach Pride has demonstrated the resilience and progress of the LGBTQ+ community, showcasing the support of over 140 inclusive businesses. The festivities include a parade, live performances and family-friendly and pet friendly entertainment. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate for adults; anyone under 18 enters for free. Tickets and more information here .

Celebrations include the Pride Festival (March 23-24, 2024 from 12-6pm) at Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach Palm Beach and Palm Beach Pride Parade (March 24, 2024 at 11am), Lake Avenue in Downtown Lake Worth Beach.

The Square (West Palm Beach): The Square is a dynamic experiential neighborhood reimagining contemporary lifestyle as a destination for retail, cuisine, design, world-class art and mixed-use space. Located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, The Square presents a thoughtfully-curated mix of more than 50 shops and restaurants. All events are free and open to the public.

Holi Hai, The Festival of Colors Celebration (March 23, 2024): This event invites the community to celebrate the coming of Spring, friendship, and new beginnings with Rohit's Readery. Everyone is welcome to learn the history and meaning of this festival and how it is celebrated in India and worldwide. Share in the power of human connection and community through inclusive experiences such as music, dance, food, goods, storytime, classes, and more. More information here .

Dance. All. Day. Fest (April 27, 2024): This community festival with the Natural Movers Foundation will encourage movement, creativity, and fun for all ages. The free event includes community dance classes led by local teaching artists, pop-up performances by some of South Florida's most talented artists and companies, a marketplace featuring interactive arts activities, dance & activewear for sale, delicious local fare from The Square restaurants, and more. More information here .

Curtain’s Up in The Palm Beaches

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts presents a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality. Providing a home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work, The Kravis Center hosts live performances from symphonies and orchestras to ballet and Tony-winning musicals and more.

Shrek the Musical (April 26-28, 2024): The Tony Award®-winning SHREK THE MUSICAL is coming to the Palm Beaches for five shows. Watch the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated ﬁlm come to life. Tickets, starting at $45, and more information here .

Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Jupiter): The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is a professional, producing not-for-profit regional theatre dedicated to the performing arts whose mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire the community.

42nd Street (March 12-31, 2024): A classic Broadway hit, 42nd Street comes to the Palm Beaches to offer a fun throwback evening the entire family will enjoy. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” and of course, “42nd Street.” Tickets and more information here .

