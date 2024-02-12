Medical Courier Market to Reach $16.23 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.42% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Development of e-commerce industry, growth of pharmaceutical sector, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation drive the growth of the global medical courier market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Medical Courier Market by Service Type (Domestic and International), and Product Type (Medical Supplies and Equipment, Lab Specimens, and Medical Notes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global medical courier industry size generated $9.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.23 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.42% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing medical courier industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

125 - Tables

46 - Charts

298 – Pages

Download Sample Report and Table of Content - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A313234

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global medical courier market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by the development of e-commerce industry, growth of pharmaceutical sector, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $9.2 Billion Market Size In 2032 $16.2 Billion CAGR 6.4% No. Of Pages in Report 289 Segments Covered Service Type, Product Type, And Region. Drivers Development Of E-Commerce Industry



Growth Of Pharmaceutical Sector Opportunities Emergence Of Last-Mile Deliveries Coupled with Logistics Automation Restraints Poor Infrastructure and Higher Logistics Cost

Key Advancements in the Medical Courier Sector

In September 2022 , German courier DHL acquired a majority stake in Dutch order processor Monta, enhancing its capabilities for small and medium-sized web shops.

, German courier DHL acquired a majority stake in Dutch order processor Monta, enhancing its capabilities for small and medium-sized web shops. June 2022 saw DHL Parcel UK forging a partnership with ZigZag, a leading ecommerce returns technology platform. Retailers like Selfridges, GAP, and Superdry now leverage DHL’s Just Right Returns service through ZigZag’s extensive network.

saw DHL Parcel UK forging a partnership with ZigZag, a leading ecommerce returns technology platform. Retailers like Selfridges, GAP, and Superdry now leverage DHL’s Just Right Returns service through ZigZag’s extensive network. Deutsche Post DHL Group expanded its logistics footprint in Florstadt, Germany, with a new 32,000-square-meter facility inaugurated in July 2021 . Specializing in pharmaceuticals and medical products, this facility strengthens DHL's European service coverage.

. Specializing in pharmaceuticals and medical products, this facility strengthens DHL's European service coverage. December 2020 marked a strategic partnership between Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group) and UK logistics provider Baxter Freight. This collaboration enhances freight transport capabilities within the UK and between the UK and continental Europe, providing DHL customers with access to Baxter Freight's extensive network.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A313234

The medical supplies and equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the medical suppliers and equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 6.7% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, urgent care centers where there is demand for medical devices and equipment such as MRI machines, lasers, lab equipment, and others. However, the lab specimens segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in ageing population, and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally.

The domestic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of service type, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period, due to easy availability, convenient shopping experiences, and heavy discounts, offers, and deals which have made the e-commerce a popular medium for purchasing various medical products domestically. However, the international segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising cross-border trade activities.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.6% due to the high growth of e-commerce coupled with the rise in the pharma trade sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for medical courier in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation.

Key Highlights of the Global Medical Courier Market Report:

Encompassing 14 countries, this report offers comprehensive regional and segment analysis, presenting the market's projected value ($million) from 2023 to 2032.

The study seamlessly integrates high-quality data, expert opinions, and critical independent perspectives. This research methodology ensures a balanced view of global markets, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions for ambitious growth objectives.

A thorough review of over 3,700 materials, including product literature, annual reports, and industry statements from major industry participants, enhances understanding of market dynamics.

Industry leaders strategically leverage product launches, contracts, expansions, agreements, and other initiatives to enhance their market positioning.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-courier-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Affordable Courier Solutions, Inc.

Aylesford Couriers

CitySprint (UK) Ltd

IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.

Blaze Express Courier Service

Cencora, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

MNX

Reliant Couriers & Haulage Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global medical courier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Healthcare Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Research Report 2023-2032

Courier Services Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center