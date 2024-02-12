Appointment of personnel in judicial bodies

TAJIKISTAN, February 12 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unit - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation the personnel appointed in the judicial bodies.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, young, experienced and capable personnel were appointed to the positions of the head of the court of Sughd Province, the head of the court of the city of Kulob, the heads of military courts in the garrisons of Dushanbe and Khujand, the heads and deputies of the heads of courts and judges in a number of cities and districts.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during the conversation, paid great attention to raising the level of professionalism of judicial staff, extensive knowledge of national laws and international law, education of young staff, and especially to their language skills, emphasizing that knowledge of the state language at a high level and the same mastering of two foreign languages is one of the important duties of every civil servant. It was instructed to give a one-year deadline for the in-depth study of foreign languages to the employees of judicial bodies and all civil servants, and in case of non-fulfillment of this requirement, necessary measures will be taken with regard to them.

In addition, strict instructions were given regarding the timely consideration of criminal cases, paying serious attention to people's complaints, observing legality and legal order, and ensuring the rule of law.

"Be honest and conscientious, be polite, because one's honor and respect in the society can be earned only through selfless service to the people," - the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized at the end of the meeting.