Join the Six Councilwomen on International Women’s Day For an Exciting “Breakfast and Banter” Event Celebrating Women's History Month

MARYLAND, December 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 12, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

This year, for Women’s History Month, the six Montgomery County Councilwomen – Marilyn Balcombe, Natali Fani-González, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Kate Stewart – will be hosting an exciting “Breakfast and Banter” event on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will focus on the theme of “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” Attendees will enjoy breakfast, networking and roundtable discussions and hear from community leaders and changemakers passionate about women's advocacy and empowerment.

“I am so excited to host our second annual Women’s History Month event in honor of this year’s theme,” Councilmember Sayles said. “While equity, diversity and inclusion programs are disappearing nationwide, I remain committed to creating a welcoming environment that values and empowers women across sectors and fosters racial equity and social justice. I join my colleagues in eliminating bias and discrimination from our lives and institutions to build a more inclusive community.”

“Prior to joining the County Council, I had the opportunity to collaborate with Councilmember Sayles to celebrate Women’s History Month and glad to continue the tradition with all the dynamic women on the Council,” Council Vice President Stewart said.

“I am pleased to be celebrating Women’s History Month with my five Council colleagues,” Councilmember Balcombe said. “It will be great to welcome everyone to the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown for this exciting event.”

“The empowerment of women is essential to achieve sustainable development and healthy communities,” Councilmember Fani-González said. “This event is another opportunity to join forces with women across our County advocating for a strong Montgomery County for all.”

“It is important for me to take time to gather and celebrate International Women’s Day with my five female colleagues and strong community leaders and advocates,” Councilmember Luedtke said.

“Women’s History Month is a time to take a deeper look at the challenges and opportunities we face year-round in the effort to empower women and increase gender equity in our community,” Councilmember Mink said. “I look forward to joining Councilmember Sayles, all my fellow Councilwomen and other community leaders to do just that.”

# # #