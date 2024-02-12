Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size to Hit USD 5.03 Billion by 2032

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is estimated to hit around USD 5.03 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 3.03 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bone grafts and substitutes market size accounted for USD 3.20 billion in 2024, grew to USD 3.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 4.22 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research.



The bone grafts and substitutes market is driven by the growing incidence of orthopedic conditions, the rising number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, the rise in dental implant surgeries and others.

Materials known as "bone graft substitutes" are employed in medical treatments like bone grafting to either supplement or replace genuine bone. In orthopedics, dentistry, and other medical specialities, bone grafting is a surgical technique used to restore the missing bone, promote bone regrowth, or offer structural support. By using alternatives to bone grafts, patients might avoid extracting bone from their bodies, which may cause more discomfort and morbidity.

Several variables, including the particular clinical situation, the patient's features, and the surgeon's preference, influence the choice of bone graft substitution. Every kind of replacement has benefits and drawbacks, and the choice is frequently based on the patient's specific requirements. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, including minimally invasive techniques and the development of biocompatible materials, are driving the adoption of bone grafts and substitutes. These innovations improve surgical outcomes and enhance patient recovery.

Key Insights:

North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 47.71% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.

By material, the material segment has captured more than 55.44% in 2023

By material, the synthetic segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2032.

By application, the spinal fusion segment led the market with the largest market share of 52.15% in 2023



Regional Stance

North America bone grafts and substitutes market size was estimated at USD 1,449.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 2,360.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe bone grafts and substitutes market size surpassed USD 733.2 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,238.1 by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia Pacific bone grafts and substitutes market size reached USD 587.5 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach around USD 1,028.1 by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Share (%), By Regions 2023



By Regions Market Share (%) North America 47.71% Europe 24.14% Asia-Pacific 19.34% LAMEA 8.80%

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions. A total of 53.2 million US individuals (21.2%) were predicted to have received a doctor's diagnosis of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).

Additionally, an older population and trends in cosmetic dentistry have contributed to an increase in the frequency of dental implants surgery. The need for bone replacements and grafts in the area is increased by this trend. For instance, according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, over 150 million Americans lack at least one tooth, yet only over a million receive treatment annually (or 2.5 million implants). Furthermore, the healthcare industry in the region is distinguished by a high degree of technical innovation. This involves creating novel surgical methods and bone transplant materials, which support the market's expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest expansion throughout the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure in several Asia-Pacific countries allows for greater investment in advanced medical technologies and treatments. This includes the adoption of premium bone graft and substitute products. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced medical treatments contribute to the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market. Investment in healthcare facilities and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals enhance the adoption of orthopedic procedures.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Scope

Report Coverage Details U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 1.18 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 USD 1.91 Billion Global Market Size in 2023 USD 3.03 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 USD 5.03 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR of 5.8% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered Material Type, Application, End User, Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Material ($ Million)

By Material 2020 2021 2022 2023 Allograft 1,400.2 1,528.8 1,607.1 1,690.5 Synthetic 1,100.2 1,206.7 1,274.2 1,346.4

The allograft segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to their surgical adaptability, allografts can be used for a variety of orthopedic surgeries, including joint reconstructions, spinal fusions, and treatments for bone defects. To meet the demands of each patient, surgeons can select from a variety of allograft sizes and forms. Additionally, the increasing product launches by the market players are expected to florish the market expansion.

For instance, in April 2023, a global leader in the life sciences industry for the dental and spine markets, ZimVie Inc. recently announced the introduction of two new biomaterials to its portfolio: RegenerOss® Bone Graft Plug, an easy-to-use grafting solution for periodontal defects and extraction sockets, and RegenerOss® CC Allograft Particulate, a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles that can be used to fill bony voids in a variety of dental applications.



Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Applications ($ Million)

Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Spinal Fusion 1,300.2 1,423.9 1,501.3 1,583.9 Trauma Fixation 550.1 603.6 637.7 674.1 Joint Reconstruction 450.1 491.4 516.6 543.4 CMF 200.0 216.6 225.8 235.5

The spinal fusion segment dominated the market while holding the share of 52.15% in 2023. Spinal fusion surgeries usually require prolonged period for recovery. Bone grafting materials and substitutes often offer a union for dislocated bones to generate a joint during spinal fusion surgeries. According to MidAmerica Orthopaedics, approximately 300,000 lumbar spinal fusion surgeries are performed in the United States every year. The increasing rate of surgeries required for reshaping spinal structure offers a supplementary factor for the segment to grow. In addition, the advancements in bone grafting materials along with the implementation of robotics for spinal surgeries are observed to increase the emphasis on spinal fusion surgeries, while promoting the growth of the segment.

The trauma fixation segment is observed to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on trauma fixation approaches for faster recovery in order to stabilize fractures promotes the segment’s growth. Trauma fixation offers shorter hospital stays and reduce the chances of improper fixation during the process. Bone grafts and substitutes are generally used in trauma fixation to offer structural support. Moreover, the ongoing research and development activities for developing advanced external fixation devices supplements the segment’s growth. With the rising popularity of minimal surgeries and less-invasive treatments, the segment is observed to sustain the position in the upcoming period.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: The increasing incidence of orthopedic diseases

Osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint diseases will affect 130 million people worldwide by 2050, predicts the Arthritis Foundation. Spinal fusions, complete and partial hip replacements, and lower limb fractures are among the disorders that can be treated using bone substitutes and grafts. After cervical or lumbar spine surgery, a bone growth stimulation device is used for spinal fusion. It stimulates the body's natural bone-healing process by delivering low-intensity electrical signals. Devices for stimulating bone development are offered by several firms. For instance, Physio-Stim was created by Orthofix Medical Inc. to treat hip fractures. Thus, throughout the forecast period, the global market for bone grafts and substitutes is anticipated to be driven by the rising incidence of injuries and the accessibility of a broad range of goods.

Restraint: The expensive nature of surgeries and implants

Orthopedic implants are used to treat disorders of the spine, joints, and maxillofacial traumas. The uses and characteristics of bone substitutes and grafts determine their cost. Synthetic bone replacements are less expensive than a basic transplant. The hefty prices may put more of a financial strain on patients and end consumers. For instance, inpatient bone grafting treatments typically cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Diagnostic tests performed after surgery may raise costs even further. In addition, the typical cost of an orthopedic operation for a CT scan is between USD 750 and USD 1,300. Throughout the projected period, these issues are anticipated to impede market expansion.

Opportunity: Growing advancements

The growing advancements in the industry are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2024, three developments about Kuros Biosciences' portfolio of products were announced. These included two 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its MagnetOs family of products and positive results from the MAXA level 1 clinical trial comparing standalone MagnetOs to autograft in a real-world patient population in the difficult posterolateral fusion procedure. Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next-generation bone graft technologies.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Nobel Biocare introduced creosTM syntogain, a biomimetic bone graft alternative, in collaboration with Mimetis Biomaterials S.L. With the introduction of creosTM syntogain, Nobel Biocare is extending the range of regenerative products offered under the creosTM trademark. The collaboration with Mimetis is consistent with Nobel Biocare and Envista's approach to concentrating on the dental market's fastest-growing areas and developing unique solutions to enhance patient care.

In October 2023, leading worldwide spine and orthopedics business Orthofix Medical Inc. announced the complete commercial launch and 510k approval of OsteoCoveTM, an innovative bioactive synthetic graft. OsteoCove was meticulously designed to offer exceptional bone-forming properties with best-in-class handling features for a variety of spine and orthopedic procedural applications. It is available in both a putty and strip version.

Market Key Players:

Smith & Nephew plc

SeaSpine

AlloSource

Bioventus

Medtronic PLC

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

MTF Biologics

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Others

Synthetic Ceramics HAP β-TCP α-TCP Bi-phasic Calcium Phosphates (BCP) Others Composites Polymers Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)





By Application

Foot & Ankle

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental

Long Bone

Spinal Fusion

By End User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2006

