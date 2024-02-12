For Immediate Release

February 12, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Town of Orwell Green”

$13,650 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

ORWELL, Vt. – Orwell residents will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized town green with new tables and benches thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and offered through the crowdfunding platform developed by Patronicity. Orwell Parks & Recreation Committee in partnership with Orwell Free Library, Orwell Village School Booster Club, and the Orwell Select Board are excited and honored to work together on this village center project.

Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell notes, "The revitalization of Orwell's Town Green echoes the essence of vibrant communal spaces that enrich our lives. This endeavor signifies more than new benches and tables; it embodies community unity, fostering connections, and ensuring a welcoming environment for all. Orwell's commitment to enhancing public spaces is commendable and exemplifies the spirit of the community."

If the campaign reaches its $13,650 goal by April 10, 2024, the “Town of Orwell Green” will receive a matching grant of $27,300 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support the purchase and installation of tables and benches for the green and public celebration to welcome the community to the revitalized public space.

"The Orwell Town Green is our village's nucleus for community events, including concerts, art fairs, library story time, and school functions. New benches and tables are a necessary and exciting update that will serve our community for years to come" said Kate Hunter, Orwell Free Library librarian.

Marcy Hart, Orwell resident and Orwell Village School Administrative Assistant notes, “Allocating resources to restore and enhance the Orwell Town Green will unquestionably aid in safeguarding the historical and cultural importance of our community.”

The project aims to benefit everyone in the community including its youngest residents.

“I think some new park benches will make the Town Green look beautiful,” says 9-year-old Edie Buxton who lives in Orwell.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.

