Adeptus Advisors Strengthens Team with Addition of Music Industry Legend Bruce Kolbrenner and Partners

Adeptus Advisors, a top-tier firm in business management, accounting, and advisory services, enhances its practice with the addition of a seasoned leader.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Advisors proudly announces the addition of Bruce Kolbrenner and his team, reinforcing the firm's commitment to excellence and expanding its influence in the music and entertainment industry.

Bruce Kolbrenner, a distinguished Business Manager, joins Adeptus Advisors as the Managing Partner in the Los Angeles office. He brings over four decades of expertise in accounting and business management, both domestically and internationally. Kolbrenner is respected in the music industry for guiding young artists from humble beginnings to stardom. Renowned for his remarkable mentorship, many of his mentees have achieved Grammy-winning success.

His impactful insights have been instrumental in significant events, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for the Moscow Music Peace Festival. This historic event, the first and only one of its kind ever held in Russia, featured legendary hard rock and heavy metal acts like Bon Jovi and Motley Crue. Taking place at Lenin Stadium in Moscow, it drew a crowd of over 100,000 attendees.

Kolbrenner's expertise extends to the courtroom, where he has testified in entertainment cases for three decades, influencing high-profile rulings such as TVT Records v. the Island Def Jam Music Group and the "Blurred Lines" copyright infringement case.

Howard Krant, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner of Adeptus Advisors, expresses his excitement about this strategic addition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Bruce Kolbrenner and his outstanding team. Bruce's extraordinary talent for nurturing emerging artists aligns seamlessly with our vision for creating unparalleled personal service to our clients."

Sharing his enthusiasm, Kolbrenner states, "I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Adeptus Advisors, where our focus extends beyond accounting to the essential task of nurturing and supporting young artists. Looking ahead, I'm eager to weave my extensive experience into the fabric of the firm, contributing to the growth and success in the realm of business management."

In addition to Kolbrenner, Adeptus Advisors is pleased to welcome three outstanding Partners:

Tyler Kizu: With significant experience in entertainment business management, Tyler has collaborated extensively with music industry clients, including touring artists, songwriters, producers, and independent record labels.

Ghilhaine Georges Montoya: Bringing many years of business management experience, Ghilhaine specializes in working with music industry clients, including touring artists, singer-songwriters, and television directors.

Troy Schreck: As a seasoned royalty specialist, Troy is dedicated to navigating the intricate world of royalties and intellectual property, ensuring clients receive the compensation they deserve.

This strategic move aligns with Adeptus Advisors' commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the music and entertainment industry, solidifying its position as a fast-growing advisory firm.

About Adeptus Advisors, LLC

Adeptus Advisors, LLC is a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm, proudly serving individuals and corporations worldwide since 1985. With offices across the United States, our collaborative and innovative approach empowers clients to navigate their financial landscapes. We build unique relationships tailored to your specific needs, offering the personal attention, recognition, and respect you deserve. Our clientele includes top artists, entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, and businesses, all of whom benefit from our bespoke accounting, tax, business management, and advisory services.

