PM urges expedited construction of Tân Sơn Nhất airport’s Terminal 3

VIETNAM, February 12 -

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged ministries, sectors, contractors and relevant sides to speed up construction of Terminal 3 (T3) at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City so that it can be completed before April 30, 2025 to mark 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Inspecting construction at the site on February 12 (the third day of the first lunar month), PM Chính expressed his delight over the enthusiastic and bustling working atmosphere at the construction site even during the Tết holiday.

He hailed the concerted efforts of HCM City, the Ministry of Transport and the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) in accelerating the project, while asking contractors to re-schedule working progress, mobilise vehicles, equipment and human resources, improve construction to hasten the project, and work to ensure construction quality.

The PM also instructed the municipal authority and competent sides to join hands to smoothly roll out construction of supporting facilities, including transport connection with nearby areas and Long Thành International Airport.

Being built at the total cost of VNĐ11 trillion (US$450.36 million), T3 will be the largest domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers a year. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft. It is designed to have four floors, one basement, 90 counters, 27 boarding gates and 25 security gates.

Thanks to the drastic direction and resolve from the Government, HCM City and relevant sides, bottlenecks were removed for the project, resulting in a modern terminal being shaped up after six months of construction.

According to the ACV, nearly 1,400 engineers and workers, 16 tower cranes, and equipment were dispatched to the construction site at peak time to ensure that the progress is in line with schedule.

Upon completion, the project is expected to relieve congestion at the country’s largest airport. — VNS