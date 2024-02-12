2023 - a highlight in Việt Nam-Saudi Arabia relations: Ambassador

VIETNAM, February 12 - HÀ NỘI — The year 2023 marked a bright spot in the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia relations with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, and fruitful meetings between leaders of the two countries, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Việt Nam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024, he laid stress on the visit by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage to Saudi Arabia last October, affirming that it has helped elevate the bilateral ties, and positively contributed to connecting the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

During the visit, the first working trip of a Vietnamese Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia and the second of a Vietnamese high-level leader in 13 years, the two sides organised the Việt Nam – Saudi Arabia business forum, and signed five cooperative documents in the areas of judiciary, foreign affairs, crime prevention, tourism and trade promotion, helping complete legal frameworks and create favourable conditions for future bilateral cooperation, the ambassador noted.

According to him, Saudi Arabia attaches importance to developing collaborative ties with Việt Nam in various fields, which is reflected through the working trip to Vietnam by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Mibin Aqeel-Khateeb, and successful organisation of the Việt Nam – Saudi Arabia business forum and the fifth meeting of the Việt Nam – Saudi Arabia Intergovernmental Committee.

He added that both sides worked closely and supported each other at the regional and international forums, while negotiating various agreements to shape up a foundation to consolidate the bilateral relations.

In particular, economic cooperation was a highlight in the ties in 2023, with Saudi Arabia being Việt Nam's leading economic partner in the Middle East and two-way trade reaching US$2.68 billion, the diplomat said.

Building on the achievements that the two nations have carved out over years, the Saudi Arabian Embassy will continue to consolidate the existing cooperation mechanisms, promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, and serve as a bridge to connect the two peoples.

This year, the embassy will organise a series of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 21, 1999-2024) with culture and art exchanges, exhibitions, and trade promotion events on schedule.

Expressing his hope that the year 2024 will bring Việt Nam new achievements, he wished Việt Nam will stay strong and prosperous, and develop strongly to become one of the "economic dragons" in the region.

He said he wants to make further contributions to the Việt Nam – Saudi Arabia cooperation in the time ahead. — VNS