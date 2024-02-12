ZMH adds ESG Veteran Marie-Josee Privyk to the Advisory Board

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMH Advisors, a leader in using AI & Data for ESG and Shareholder Engagement, has added industry veteran Marie-Josee Privyk to its Advisory Board.



Marie-Josee brings 30 years of experience in capital markets as a sell-side Financial Analyst and Head of research, Director of Investor Relations for a publicly listed company, and ESG Advisor to companies and investors. Before returning to independent advisory, Marie-Josee was Chief ESG Innovation Officer at Novisto, a leading ESG data management software company.

“We are excited about our clients benefiting from Marie-Josee’s extensive ESG experience in reporting, data management, and global regulations. ZMH’s approach of combining investor intelligence with deep ESG expertise is a unique value proposition that has resonated extremely well with clients ranging from pre-IPO companies to those in the S&P500,” said Waheed Hassan, CFA, Founder & CEO of ZMH Advisors.

Marie-Josee Privyk is an independent advisor helping companies develop fit-for-purpose ESG and sustainability reporting to unlock value. An experienced capital markets practitioner, she combines her knowledge of financial analysis, capital markets, business valuation, corporate reporting, and investor relations with deep subject-matter expertise in corporate sustainability reporting.

She is a member of the Enterprise Data Management Council’s ESG Steering Committee and Co-lead of its ESG Working Group; she is also a member of the Good Governance Academy’s ESG Exchange Technical Committee and the CCLI’s Canadian Climate Governance Experts Initiative.

A CFA charter holder, Marie-Josee also holds the IFRS Foundation’s Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting (FSA) Credential, the Certificate in ESG Investing from the CFA Institute, and the Responsible Investment Professional Certification (RIPC) designation from the Canadian Responsible Investment Association. Marie-Josée holds a B.Com. in finance from McGill University and a certificate in Applied Communications from Université de Montréal.

ZMH Advisors leverages AI and Data Analytics to provide strategic advice on ESG and Shareholder Engagement. ZMH was ranked #2 Global Strategic Adviser by Bloomberg for 2022. Please visit our home page to learn more about ZMH and its next-generation Investor Engagement Dashboard.

www.zmhadvisors.com;

Lucas Doub Director of Strategic Partnerships lucas@zmhadvisors.com