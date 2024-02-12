Greystone’s New LIHTC Platform Adds Sarah Laubinger and Todd Jones to Lead Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that its Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Syndication Platform has added Sarah Laubinger as Chief Operating Officer and Todd Jones as Chief Investment Officer. Both executives report to Greg Voyentzie, Chief Executive Officer of the LIHTC Syndication Platform known as Greystone Real Estate Capital.



In their roles, Ms. Laubinger and Mr. Jones will focus on growing Greystone Real Estate Capital, which will deploy capital for the preservation and new construction of affordable housing communities across the U.S., and ultimately create jobs, generate tax revenue for municipalities, and positively enhance the lives of families, seniors, minorities, veterans, and those with disabilities who seek affordable housing.

Prior to joining Greystone, Ms. Laubinger spent over 25 years at Boston Financial, an ORIX company, and offers almost three decades of affordable housing production experience to the team, having raised capital from investors, cultivated developer relationships, and structured, underwrote, and closed LIHTC investments. Under Sarah's leadership, Boston Financial's annual LIHTC production market share expanded from under $300 million to over $1.3 billion annually and successfully deployed $200 million in Affordable Housing Preservation Equity (Non-LIHTC). Sarah also led Boston Financial’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) initiative and successfully obtained CDFI designation by the United States Department of the Treasury as the only national, for-profit affordable housing syndicator-affiliate CDFI in the country. Sarah has been both recognized by Affordable Housing Finance as one of America’s top women in affordable housing and honored by Preservation Massachusetts with the Paul & Niki Tsongas Award for her outstanding commitment to the revitalization of safe and affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth.



Mr. Jones joins Greystone with over 19 years of affordable housing experience and a track record of being involved in raising over $11 billion of institutional capital for tax-advantaged investment funds. He most recently served as the Head of Tax Credit Equity Production at Boston Financial, where he was both a member of its Executive Committee and Investment Committee. While there, he was responsible for leading the day-to-day strategic direction of the company’s tax credit syndication business, including national originations, asset selection, pricing, structuring, and marketing of its tax credit equity funds, as well as all investor sales and relations activities of the firm. Prior to joining Boston Financial in 2012, Mr. Jones was Vice President and Manager of Institutional Sales at PNC Financial Services Group where he led the sales and marketing efforts of its national LIHTC investment funds. He is a past board member of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC) and continues to remain active in advocating on behalf of the tax credit industry and affordable housing.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Sarah and Todd to Greystone, where we will work together again to advance the production of affordable housing nationwide,” said Mr. Voyentzie. “With the support of Greystone’s diverse range of financing platforms, resources, and relationships, I am so optimistic about the impact we can make for both existing clients and new relationships. This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime to build a team and platform within such an entrepreneurial and altruistic organization.”

