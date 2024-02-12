Audio Amplifier Integrated Circuit Market to Reach $10.33 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.94% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The audio amplifier integrated circuit market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for high-quality audio devices, growing traction of in-vehicle infotainment systems, and increase in the popularity of consumer electronic devices.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market by Device Type (Mono Amplifiers, Stereo Amplifiers, and Multi Channel Amplifiers), Amplifiers Class (Class D Amplifiers, Class G Amplifiers, Class H Amplifiers, Class AB Amplifiers, and Others), Power Output (Below 10 Watts, 11 Watts To 20 Watts, 20 Watts To 40 Watts, 40 Watts To 80 Watts, 80 Watts To 120 Watts, and Above 120 Watts), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Professional Audio, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global audio amplifier industry generated $5.23 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.33 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.94% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A216689

(We look forward to moving quickly provide the report analysis as per your research requirement, needed for your business success.)



652– Pages

329– Tables

99– Charts



Prime determinants of growth

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global audio amplifier integrated circuit industry include rise in adoption of wireless audio solutions along with advancements in amplifier technology for improved efficiency. Moreover, rise in demand for high-quality audio in consumer electronics is expected to drive the market growth. However, intense competition leading to pricing pressures in the audio amplifier ICs limits the early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. However, the expansion of the automotive audio market is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the audio amplifier integrated circuit market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $5.23 Billion Market Size In 2032 $10.33 Billion CAGR 6.94% No. Of Pages In Report 653 Segments Covered Device Type, Amplifiers Class, Power Output, Application, And Region. Drivers Growing Demand For Wireless Audio Device

Advancements In Audio Technology

Increase In Automobile Infotainment System Opportunities Integration With IoT And Smart Technologies

Expansion In Emerging Markets Restraints High Development Costs

The stereo amplifiers segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By device type, the stereo amplifiers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifth of the global audio amplifier integrated circuit market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the multi channel amplifiers segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.95% from 2023 to 2032, driven by surge in home theater and entertainment systems and the continuous evolution of automotive infotainment systems, which include sophisticated audio systems for an enhanced in-car entertainment experience.

The Class D amplifiers segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By amplifiers class, the Class D amplifiers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to its high power efficiency and compact size. Moreover, the Class D segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.45% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the proliferation of smart home devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. In addition, D-class amplifiers are integrated into various smart home devices, such as voice-activated speakers, smart TVs, and home automation systems, providing efficient amplification with minimal heat generation.

The below 10 Watts segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By power output, the below 10 watt segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the below 10 Watts segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.78% from 2023 to 2032 due to rise in popularity of portable and wearable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches, and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to advanced audio technologies such as enhanced digital-to-analog converters (DACs), dedicated audio amplifiers, and powerful signal processing algorithms. Also, the consumer electronics segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.98% from 2023 to 2032 due to rise in demand for smartphones and tablets and the rising popularity of wireless audio devices such as Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and wireless headphones and earbuds. These factors collectively create a strong demand for audio amplifiers in the audio amplifier integrated circuit market.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A216689

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.63% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in investments in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ON Semiconductor

NXP semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Semiconductor

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

MediaTek Inc.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global audio amplifier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the audio amplifiers integrated circuit market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing audio amplifiers integrated circuit market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the audio amplifiers integrated circuit market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global power audio amplifier IC market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global audio amplifiers integrated circuit market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market Key Segments:

By Power Output:

Below 10 Watts

11 Watts To 20 Watts

20 Watts To 40 Watts

40 Watts To 80 Watts

80 Watts To 120 Watts

Above 120 Watts

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablet

Computers

Television

Home Theatre

Speakers

Others

Professional Audio

Industrial

Automotive

Automotive

In Car Entertainment Systems

Driver Assistance Systems

Others

By Device Type :

Mono Amplifiers

Stereo Amplifiers

Multi Channel Amplifiers

Multi Channel Amplifiers

4 Channel Configuration

6 Channel Configuration

Others

By Amplifiers Class:

Class D Amplifiers

Class G Amplifiers

Class H Amplifiers

Class AB Amplifiers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/audio-amplifiers-integrated-circuit-market

Audio IC Market size was valued at $27.72 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.57 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.09% from 2020 to 2027.

Satellite Amplifier Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

North America Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Audio Amplifiers Integrated Circuit Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801

USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com