GraniteShares’ Leveraged Single-Stock ETF NVDL Hits $500 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GraniteShares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM). NVDL, designed to offer 2X (200%) daily leverage exposure to shares of Nvidia (NVDA), has provided high conviction investors magnified exposure to NVDA and more broadly, the burgeoning AI sector.



Since its inception, NVDL has captured the attention of investors seeking to capitalize on the impressive growth of Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock price has soared over the last year, becoming the world's first chipmaker to achieve a market value of $1 trillion. NVDL has enabled investors to participate in NVDA’s success story and the AI theme.

“NVDL has become one of the most actively traded ETFs in the market and provides a direct way for conviction investors to gain leveraged exposure to Nvidia stock (NVDA). NVDL has averaged 730 thousand shares traded per day over last 30 days1 which equates to approximately $87million of value traded per day.

NVDL along with our other leveraged single stock ETFs are gaining in popularity as investors seek out more high conviction ETFs to play key tech themes such as AI, Crypto, China Tech etc" stated Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares.

NVDL is part of GraniteShares' leveraged single-stock ETF suite that includes several other widely traded names, listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange:

Fund Names Fund Ticker Underlying Stock GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL Nvidia GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD Nvidia GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF AMDS AMD



Historically, access to leverage on single companies has been the domain of specialists such as hedge funds. GraniteShares has removed a key access barrier by making such exposures available on the NASDAQ as ETFs, allowing sophisticated investors to express high-conviction views in a transparent, accessible way.



About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a European market leader in Leveraged Single Stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures—the core of its high conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast growing ETF issuer with approx $22 Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.

For more information, please visit: www.graniteshares.com

1. 30 Day Average Trading Volume to Feb 7 th 2024. Source: Bloomberg

2. As at June 30th 2023

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit www.graniteshares.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by more traditional mutual funds.

PRINCIPAL FUND RISKS (see the Prospectus for more information)

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and includes asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most other ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (1.25 X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leveraged exposure and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance leveraged over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective leveraged of the performance of its underlying stock (a leveraged Fund).

Investors should note that the fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the fund magnifies the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund’s return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 125% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

THE FUNDS AREDISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBIUTORS, INC. GRANITESHRES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC