BlueSprig Pediatrics Sponsors Armani Williams Ahead of the Daytona ARCA 200

The partnership with Williams, who has autism, will bring BlueSprig’s work with children with autism to the spotlight

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. (BlueSprig) , a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), today announces its sponsorship of Armani Williams in the Daytona ARCA 200, the ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona International Speedway. The race, which takes place this weekend, will be Williams’ first time competing at Daytona International Speedway.



Williams is making history as the first professional stock car driver to race while being openly diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Prior to this race, Williams competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Williams will be driving the number 13 BlueSprig Toyota Camry for MBM Motorsports during the 200 mile race.

“Armani is a role model for individuals diagnosed with autism and continues to make history in racing with the announcement of his participation in the Daytona ARCA 200,” Jason Owen, President and CEO of BlueSprig said. “We are so excited to watch Armani race and will be cheering him on as he shows people around the world that individuals with autism can achieve their dreams, whatever they may be. We are proud to support Armani as BlueSprig is known for helping people just like him succeed in life.”

Williams is an advocate for ABA therapy and has previously noted the benefits ABA therapy has had on him, especially while racing.

About BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with 170+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

