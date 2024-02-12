SOC as a Service Market worth $11.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global SOC as a Service Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 11.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for SOCaaS is experiencing notable expansion propelled by critical factors such as the increasing intricacy of cyber risks, swift technological progress, the rising adoption of practices like BYOD, CYOD, and WFH, and intricate threat countermeasures. Enterprises are actively pursuing robust SOCaaS offerings to shield their information and functions while adopting contemporary methodologies and technologies within the cybersecurity domain. Providers of SOCaaS are leveraging the demand by presenting inventive solutions that protect digital resources and guarantee the confidentiality and reliability of data.

The SOCaaS market shows promising growth driven by leveraging the rise in cloud-based solutions adoption among SMEs and harnessing the power of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense advancements. These factors contribute to the wide adoption of SOCaaS solutions and services, expanding industry opportunities.

SOC as a Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in complexity of cyber threats.

Rapid technological advancements along with growing trends of BYOD, CYOD, and WFH

Complex threat response process

Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions among SMEs

Harnessing power of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies for cyber defence advancements

Restraints:

Data privacy and compliance concerns

Integration complexity with compatibility and interoperability issues

Cost constraints

List of key players in SOC as a Service Market:

NTT (Japan),

Verizon (US),

Lumen Technology (US),

Atos (France),

Fortinet (US),

Thales (France),

Kaseya (US),

Cloudflare (US),

AT&T (US),

Arctic Wolf (US)

Trend: Cloud Adoption and Scalability

As organizations increasingly embrace cloud computing for its operational benefits, it has become a trend extending to the SOCaaS market. Traditional SOCs often relied on on-premises infrastructure, but the shift towards cloud technologies has led to the rise of cloud-based SOCaaS solutions. These cloud-centric offerings provide several advantages. They enable organizations to quickly deploy and access security services without requiring extensive hardware investments. Moreover, cloud-based SOCaaS solutions facilitate scalability, allowing businesses to quickly adjust resources based on their evolving security needs. This adaptability is crucial in addressing the dynamic nature of cyber threats and ensures that organizations can efficiently protect their digital assets without being constrained by physical infrastructure limitations.

Trend: Automation and AI Integration

The rapid increase in the volume and complexity of cyber threats has overwhelmed security teams with an inundation of alerts. The following challenge has prompted a significant trend in SOCaaS towards integrating automation and AI. SOCaaS providers are harnessing the power of automation to manage repetitive tasks, such as initial alert triage and routine investigations. AI-driven technologies, on the other hand, bring advanced analytics and pattern recognition capabilities to the forefront, allowing for more accurate threat detection and faster response times. By automating these processes and integrating AI, SOCaaS solutions empower security teams to focus their expertise on high-value tasks, enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of threat mitigation efforts.

By service type, the managed SIEM and log management segment accounts for a larger market size.

Managed SIEM and log management services dominate the SOCaaS market due to their essential role in tackling modern cybersecurity challenges. Managed SIEM offers real-time monitoring, threat analysis, and centralized event management for proactive threat detection and response. Additionally, Managed log management manages the collection and analysis of extensive log data, supporting threat detection and compliance. Outsourcing these services to experts alleviates in-house complexities, enhances cybersecurity, and addresses evolving threats, leading to their prominent market position.

By Offering segment, the fully managed segment accounts for the highest CAGR.

The fully managed segment attained the highest CAGR in the SOCaaS market’s offering segmentation due to its comprehensive cybersecurity approach. It provides continuous monitoring and expert incident response and alleviates the need for in-house security management. Escalating cyber threats, shortage of skilled professionals, and resource efficiency drive organizations to this hands-off solution. Additionally, it provides access to advanced technologies and qualified personnel, making it an attractive option for holistic protection, resulting in its significant growth.

Opportunity: Leveraging the Rise in Cloud-Based Solutions Adoption Among SMEs

A promising potential is emerging within the SOCaaS market, spurred by the rising embrace of cloud-based solutions among SMEs. As SMEs become increasingly aware of the benefits of cloud technology, including improved flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency, they are gravitating toward cloud-based solutions to fulfill various operational requirements, including security. Cloud-oriented SOCaaS solutions are tailored to meet the distinctive demands of SMEs by providing a streamlined approach to cybersecurity.

In contrast to traditional on-premises setups, cloud-based SOCaaS obviates the necessity for extensive hardware investments and intricate infrastructure management. It decreases capital outlay and operational costs, rendering sophisticated security measures more attainable and economical for SMEs. Moreover, cloud-based SOCaaS solutions can be swiftly deployed and expanded to accommodate the evolving threat landscape and the growth trajectories of SMEs. The malleability of cloud infrastructure ensures that security protocols can be seamlessly adapted as the organization expands, contracts, or undergoes transformations. The adaptability in scaling aligns harmoniously with the dynamic nature of cyber threats, empowering SMEs to adjust their security tactics promptly.

The heightened adoption of cloud-based solutions by SMEs signifies a strategic shift in their technological approach and presents an auspicious prospect for SOCaaS providers. By tailoring offerings to SMEs’ specific requisites and limitations through cloud-based solutions, SOCaaS providers tap into a rapidly burgeoning market segment and position themselves as valuable collaborators in enhancing the cybersecurity stance of these enterprises.

