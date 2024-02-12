Dr. Don Gilbert of New Life Coaching & Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you ever feel like you are going through life surviving rather than truly thriving? Life’s trials and tribulations can hit us hard. We experience events that deeply wound our souls, relationship breakups, loss of loved ones we hold dear, health problems, and feelings of inadequacy. We wake up worrying about bills, and what people are saying about us on social media, in short, it seems like an endless cycle of suffering. But there is a silver lining in the clouds, hope on the horizon because there is help. By seeking a caring professional that provides the support, guidance, and tools you need to work through your emotions, find new meaning and purpose, and help you find clarity to see new perspectives and solutions you never thought possible. With the right support, you can survive hardships, learn to thrive, heal, and find joy.

Dr. Don Gilbert is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, a licensed clinical counselor, a consultant, and a Certified Coach with John Maxwell and Dr. Daniel Amen, an author, and the CEO and founder of New Life Counseling and Coaching. Dr. Don has a Master's degree in mental health counseling and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology.

Since he opened his practice in 2002, he has grown to three locations and employs a caring staff and professional counselors, a dietician, and a Nurse practitioner. They work with their clients holistically through sound psychological theory, faith-based services, and interventions.

Dr. Gilbert clarifies that coaching, counseling, and consulting have major significant differences and while they certainly overlap the framework for one is distinct. Regardless, they all ensure significant progress and sustainable life changes that bring happiness, health, and success to all areas of our lives.

He explains that his counseling is focused on helping people overcome a variety of mental health issues- anxiety, depression, and trauma. With a solution-oriented, Rational Emotional, and Behavioral faith-based approach, he incorporates strategic interventions and tools to help his clients move through life’s toughest transitions.

A Coach is a collaborator who asks the right questions and provides structure, and a process to maximize the potential for a future experience in the client’s career, business, or any area of life. The focus is on the future with an emphasis on vision and growth. Dr Don uses more highly personalized self-development tools to hold you accountable for your actions and help you figure out your goals and objectives. Through Dr. Gilbert’s expert sessions, clients develop self-awareness and emotional intelligence, discover who they are authentically, and what they are hoping to achieve. He partners with them collaboratively to set an action plan to help them attain their personal and professional goals. Unlike counseling, it is more of a forward-thinking approach to overcoming barriers and unlocking their full potential.

Through his consulting work, Dr. Gilbert works with non-profits and small businesses to map out a plan and achieve specific objectives. Unlike coaching, he provides guidance solutions and results.

No matter what area of expertise he works with, Dr. Gilbert’s work is unequivocally rooted in compassion, truth, and profound belief in his client’s innate capacity for growth. His style is nurturing, and supportive yet direct, and he has the unique insight and ability to empathize, motivate, and inspire all those who seek his guidance.

From humble beginnings, since Don’s early youth, he has been intuitive and inquisitive and enjoyed advising anyone who needed it. Education opened many doors for him and empowered him to fuel his passion for learning. As he offered advice to people hoping to help them with their pressing issues it connected with his heart and soul and he realized this was meant to be his life’s work. He went on to open up his practice and today he continues to help hundreds of individuals make a profound shift towards lasting and meaningful change.

Diagnosed with ADHD, he sees his condition as his superpower.

The first book he wrote is in the Library of Congress and he is currently working on three more books which he will discuss in his interviews with Jim and Doug.

One of the books he is working on, Principles of Living, is a rich resource of thought-provoking methodologies and practicality, centered on helping people thrive and not just survive. He believes there are no quick foolproof ways of making changes in our lives, we need to have a growth mindset which is essential for development and that is what he teaches in his wonderfully, unique training programs.

According to Dr. Gilbert, since we are all inherently social creatures we need each other for support and we can’t go through life’s trials and tribulations isolated from each other, it is not how God created us. Dr. Gilbert continues to guide us towards the right path to keep us grounded so we can learn to live life to the fullest. He is changing the world one person at a time.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno