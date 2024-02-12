Flight into Intelligence : Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasted to Reach $5.82 Billion by 2028

Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace artificial intelligence market garnered $373.6 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $5.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 43.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, top segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in fuel efficiency by using artificial intelligence and surge in use of AI to ensure safety at airports drive the growth of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market. However, strict airline regulations, high cost of implementation of AI, and lack of trained and experienced staff hinder the market growth. On the other hand, use of AI for enhancing operational efficiency and maintenance of airplanes, rise in customer satisfaction, and adoption of reliable cloud applications would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 45.5% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the flight operation segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.7% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐒.𝐀.𝐒.,

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐁𝐌),

𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐀,

𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬,

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

☑️By offering, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

☑️By technology, the machine learning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

☑️By application, the flight operations segment is projected to lead the global aerospace artificial intelligence market owing to higher CAGR as compared to smart maintenance and training segments.

☑️By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

