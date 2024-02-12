VERB’s MARKET.live Announces Launch of Frankie Avalon’s Livestream Shopping Show

The Iconic Entertainer Will Present A Journey of Love, Music, and Wellness

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the launch of an extraordinary livestream shopping series on MARKET.live featuring Frankie Avalon, the entertainer beloved by generations, and co-hosted by the popular TV personality Albany Irvin. The show, the first in a series, is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST.



Show Highlights:

Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST Hosts: FRANKIE AVALON, with co-host Albany Irvin (albanyirvin.com)

FRANKIE AVALON, with co-host Albany Irvin (albanyirvin.com) Product: Fruit and Veggie Supplements





Show Theme: A Journey of Love, Music, and Wellness

Join Frankie Avalon on a captivating journey through his illustrious career, filled with tales of celebrity interactions, experiences in the music and film industry, and how love has been a driving force behind his life and work. This unique livestream shopping event promises an exclusive glimpse into the legendary entertainer's personal and professional journey.

Exclusive Offerings:

Product Bundles: Frankie Avalon will present exclusive offers on his Fruit and Veggie Supplements, available in single and two-pack options.





Simulcasting:

MARKET.live's technology ensures the event's broadcast across multiple platforms, reaching a broader audience and allowing viewers from different corners of the internet to engage in the festivities.

This livestream is more than a unique shopping experience; it's an opportunity to connect with a living legend, gain insights into the world of entertainment, and be inspired by the power of love and wellness.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event. Join Frankie Avalon and his fans and followers on MARKET.live and be part of a conversation that embraces music, love, and a celebration of life.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.LIVE here:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations: investors@verb.tech

Media Contact: info@verb.tech