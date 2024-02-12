TDB Advisory Limited ushers in a new era of financial solutions with expanded insolvency, estate trustee, and financial advisory services

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDB Advisory Limited is proud to announce the official launch of its financial advisory firm. As a trusted team that clients have come to know and rely on, TDB Advisory offers restructuring and insolvency services through TDB Restructuring Limited, estate trustee services, and a broad range of financial advisory and consulting services.

The firm is strategically designed to meet the evolving needs of a diverse client base, including lenders, lawyers, municipalities, regulators, boards of directors, and other key stakeholders.

"Our mission is to provide clear, innovative solutions to the complex challenges our clients face," said Bryan A. Tannenbaum, Managing Director of TDB Advisory Limited. "We will continue to uphold our entrepreneurial spirit, which drives our speed, agility, and the creative solutions we bring to every challenge. This spirit sets us apart and enables us to deliver exceptional service, cultivate trusted relationships, and, importantly, enjoy the process along the way. We look forward to serving our clients with this renewed commitment and expanded capabilities."

TDB identifies risks and legislative solutions and provides lenders and distressed companies with a clear path forward. The team has a rich history working in real estate, consumer business, retail, wholesale, hospitality, long-term care, and the food and beverage industry, bringing unparalleled knowledge to each situation.

About TDB Advisory Limited

TDB Advisory offers financial advisory, restructuring, dispute resolution and estate trustee services, specializing in serving financially challenged organizations and their lenders. TDB Advisory professionals are frequently appointed as court officers in restructuring proceedings under various Canadian legislation. They are held in high esteem by the judiciary and legal community, recognizing their commitment to integrity and precision. For more information, visit tdbadvisory.ca.

