Lane Restriction on County Route 21, Robert’s Ridge Road, to Begin Monday, February 12, 2024

A portion of County Route 21, at 6610 Robert’s Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, February 12, 2024, through Friday, February 16, 2024, for electric pole replacement. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speech and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​