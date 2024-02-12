Lane Closures on WV 18, in Middlebourne, to Begin Monday, February 12, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 18, from 3047 WV 18 to the intersection of County Route 58 (Jefferson Run-Wilbur Hill Road), in Middlebourne, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, February 12, 2023, through Friday, March 1, 2024, for tree trimming. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​