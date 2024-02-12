US 11, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, February 12, 2024

Page Content

US 11, Winchester Avenue, in Berkeley County, will be closed from Wilson Street to Sheridan Avenue, from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m., beginning on Monday, February 12, 2024, through Friday, February 15, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe across US 11. A detour will be in place to route traffic around the closure. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​