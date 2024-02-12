Brera Holdings PLC – Public Access to Professional Sports

Brera Redefines Professional Sports Ownership in the Stock Market

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings”, “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), which one year ago became the first Italian football team to IPO on Nasdaq, today describes the benefits of being a publicly-traded multi-club ownership (“MCO”) company for global professional football (American soccer), which is democratizing sports club ownership like never before. This innovative approach allows fans and investors alike to hold a stake in a diversified portfolio of professional sports clubs, marking a shift from the exclusive realm of billionaire investors to the accessible domain of the public markets.



Through its Nasdaq-listed shares, Brera Holdings offers shareholders the unique opportunity to access the sports industry's lucrative aspects which were previously out of reach to retail investors. The Company's strategic execution of the MCO model is designed to 1) enhance operational efficiencies and resource allocation across its portfolio, 2) broaden and deepen revenue sources, and 3) leverage the pronounced valuation gap between top-tier and second-tier soccer clubs, aiming to deliver superior returns to its investors.

Brera's acquisition strategy is as ambitious as it is strategic, targeting men's soccer clubs in varied locales, from the historical Brera FC in Milan, Italy to newer ventures in Mozambique, Mongolia and North Macedonia. This not only taps into soccer's universal appeal but also opens up a myriad of potential revenue avenues through tournament wins, player transfer fees, and sponsorship deals, among others.

A pivotal element of Brera Holdings' approach is its planned exploitation of inefficiencies within the lower echelons of the soccer league system. The dynamics of these markets—characterized by limited competition and sometimes substantial entry barriers—present ripe opportunities for above-average returns. Brera specifically targets clubs at a crossroads of financial and competitive disparity, setting the stage for potentially transformative success and promotion to higher leagues without necessitating hefty financial inputs.

The correlation—or lack thereof—between spending and success in these leagues is telling. While the financial clout is closely tied to performance in the upper tiers (evidenced by an R squared (Coefficient of Determination) of approximately .48 and higher), the scenario dramatically shifts in Italy’s Serie B and similar leagues, where the correlation plummets (R squared of about .15 and lower) Source: Capology. This discrepancy underscores a critical insight: strategic investments in these lower-tier leagues can yield considerable returns, independent of significant financial outlays.

Backing its ambitions with a data-driven methodology, Brera Holdings zeroes in on undervalued opportunities within these less-visible markets. The inefficiencies of the low and mid-tier player markets, marked by under exploitation and even obscurity, are expected to afford Brera a distinct edge in realizing consistent profits through astute player transactions and on-the-field achievements.

Brera Holdings PLC champions a fan-centric, strategic foray into the global soccer market. With a laser focus on underappreciated assets in emerging markets, Brera Holdings plans not just to generate value but to redefine the very essence of professional sports ownership for the everyday investor, setting a new precedent in the sports and investment worlds alike.

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which will become Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumes in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

