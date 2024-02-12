Pan American Energy Announces Further Drill Results at the Big Mack Lithium Project, Including Intersecting 16.00 m at 1.55% Li2O

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTC: PAANF | FRA: SS60) ("Pan American” or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results on nine holes from the ongoing 2023/2024 diamond drill program on the Big Mack Lithium Project (“Property”), located approximately 80 kilometers north of the town of Kenora, ON. The drilling campaign is being carried out by Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (“Full Force”) under the geological guidance of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”).



HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling encountered high grade lithium-bearing intercepts within the Big Mack pegmatites: 1.96% Li 2 O over 8.50 meters within the west to central flank of the Big Mack pegmatite of 1.55% Li 2 O over 16.00 meters (BM23-025) 1.66% Li 2 O over 3.00 meters within the central body at depth of the Big Mack pegmatite of 1.16% Li 2 O over 8.90 meters (BM23-026) 1.34% Li 2 O over 3.50 meters at depth near center of the Big Mack pegmatite of 0.99% Li 2 O over 7.90 meters (BM23-024)

Holes 23 and 24 show an interesting occurrence where lithium values start decreasing with depth, but appear to increase again in hole 24 (Figure 5), the deepest hole through the west of center flank of the Big Mack pegmatite.

The on-going drilling program is currently testing along strike to the east of the Big Mack

Drill holes BM23-023 to BM23-027 were drilled to test along the Big Mack pegmatite at depth, while BM23-028 to BM23-031 were drilled as exploration holes to test magnetic anomalies to the north and southwest of the Big Mack pegmatite. Big Mack targets BM23-024, BM23-025 and BM23-026 returned encouraging values of 0.99% Li 2 O over 7.90 m, 1.55% Li 2 O over 16.0 m and 1.16% Li 2 O over 8.9 m respectively. These results indicate that mineralization is likely to continue at depth through the central zone of the Big Mack pegmatite and could potentially increase with depth as observed in hole BM23-024. These results provide valuable insight into mapping the internal structure of the Big Mack pegmatite. Table 1 highlights the assay result details on holes BM23-023 to BM23-031, and Table 2 describes the attributes associated with these drill holes.

Phase One of the 2023/2024 drilling program was completed in late-2023, when the Company drilled 35 holes (including one abandoned hole), for a total meterage of 4,582 meters. Targeting is based upon historical drilling analyses, the UAV magnetic survey conducted on the Property, and the Company’s 2023 field prospecting program. In this second Phase of the program, the Company plans to drill approximately 5,000 meters to delineate the Big Mack and Eleven Zone pegmatites, test their down-dip extensions, explore the Sprinkler Zone, and test other exploration targets. To-date, there has been over 7,800 meters drilled across 56 collar locations as part of the 2023/2024 drill program, with 3,317 samples having been submitted for analysis at the time of this news release.

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report on the latest assays received on the Big Mack Lithium Project. We continue to refine our understanding of the geology on the project and will soon be wrapping up the Phase 2 portion of the drilling program and will be evaluating the data once final results are received in the coming months. Thank you to our team and contractors for continuing to execute.”

Table 1: 2023 Big Mack Drill Hole Assay Highlights Table

* (not true widths)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li 2 O (wt%) BM23-023 96.25 99.4 3.15 0.39 BM23-024 121.5 129.4 7.9 0.99 Inc. 122.5 126 3.5 1.34 BM23-025 55.5 71.5 16 1.55 Inc. 58.5 67 8.5 1.96 Inc. 70.13 71.5 1.37 1.82 BM23-026 93.1 102 8.9 1.16 Inc. 96 99 3 1.66 And 117.7 121.45 3.75 0.38 BM23-027 147.4 153.3 5.9 0.76 BM23-028 No Significant Values BM23-029 No Significant Values BM23-030 No Significant Values BM23-031 No Significant Values



Table 2: Attributes for Drill Hole BM23-023 to BM23-031

Hole ID Easting

NAD 83/UTM

Zone 15N Northing

NAD 83/UTM

Zone 15N Elevation

(m) Dip

(°) Azimuth

(°) Total

Depth

(m) Core

Size Target BM23-023 5569952.29 386495.48 352.19 -46 179 156 NQ Big Mack BM23-024 5569952.29 386495.48 352.19 -60 178 168 NQ Big Mack BM23-025 5569928.84 386470.90 356.65 -46 179 111 NQ Big Mack BM23-026 5569945.87 386558.77 357.95 -45 178 165 NQ Big Mack BM23-027 5569945.87 386558.77 357.95 -50 40 300 NQ Big Mack BM23-028 5569945.87 386558.77 357.95 -70 180 204 NQ Exploration BM23-029 5569920.47 386349.74 359.09 -45 200 201 NQ Exploration BM23-030 5569884.14 386391.72 364.87 -45 200 150 NQ Exploration BM23-031 5569926.48 386315.32 353.01 -46 358.5 162 NQ Exploration









Figure 1: Core photo of hole BM23-025 (53.03m to 70.13m) highlighting Li 2 O% values in high grade intercepts from 58.50 m to 67.0 m (Red).









Figure 2: Core photo of hole BM23-026 (87.65 to 104.91m) highlighting Li 2 O% values in high grade intercepts from 93.10 m to 102.0 m (Red).









Figure 3: Completed and 2023-2024 drillholes (Assays reported on holes in red, assays pending in black).









Figure 4: Close up view of Big Mack (Reported drill holes in Red)









Figure 5: Cross section of BM23-023, -024, -025.









Figure 6: Cross section of BM23-002, -003, -026, -027.





General Statements

Holes BM23-023 to BM23-027 described in this news release targeting the Big Mack pegmatite were drilled broadly perpendicular and inclined to the pegmatite orientations so that the true thickness of reported intercepts is estimated to range somewhere between 50-80% of the drilled widths. Holes BM23-028 to BM23-031 were exploration holes targeting magnetic anomalies identified from the UAV-borne magnetics survey completed in 2023 by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. A collar header table is provided below. Visual core logging indicates that the predominant host mineral for the Big Mack pegmatites is petalite.

Sample Quality Assurance / Quality Control

A thorough chain-of-custody and QA/QC program is being carried out on the ongoing drill program. Samples are taken across all pegmatite intervals with shoulder samples into the host rock on either side of the dykes. Sample lengths are ranging from 0.3 m – 1.5 m, dependent on internal zoning of the dykes, mineralization, and lithology contacts. Core to be sampled is cut in half onsite, with half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for future reference and re-sampling, if needed.

A malfunction of downhole location survey equipment could cause inaccurate dip and azimuth tracking due to drillhole deviation, which would affect the planned drillhole spacing and required density for the resource estimation. To ensure accuracy, downhole surveys are performed every 30 meters of drilling, with survey tests repeated in the event of results that are outside planned drillhole drift. Additional downhole survey tools are kept on-site in the event of malfunction during drilling.

The Company’s implemented QA/QC procedures include the insertion of certified standard control samples, ¼ cut duplicates, and blanks. This is being used to test for natural variability / sampling bias / testing the lab for homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab, as well as testing the precision and any possible contamination from the lab and ensure proper calibration of lab equipment.

Sample analyses are being conducted by ALS Canada LTD (ALS), an independent lab. Samples are shipped to the Winnipeg, Manitoba prep lab, and then shipped by ALS to the geochemistry analysis lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core samples are subject to sodium peroxide fusion analyses using ICP-MS for Trace element values on total digestion and ICP-AES on samples with values greater than 25,000 ppm Li. ALS follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 – “General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories” and ISO 9001 – “Quality Management Systems”.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a consultant of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101. Dr. Suchan verified the data disclosed (or underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas.

About the Property

The Property is located 2 km east of the all-weather Snook Lake Road, about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon’s Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The Property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The Property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The Property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the Property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The mineralization at the Property remains open at depth and along strike.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

To register for investor updates, please visit https://panam-energy.com.

