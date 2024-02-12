Invizyne Technologies Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Offering and Listing on Nasdaq

Monrovia, CA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invizyne Technologies, Inc., a leading designer of enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems – and a subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) ("MDB") ­– today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the sale of its common stock in a firm commitment public offering.

The offering shall be for 4,300,000 shares of common stock at a price per share of $4.00, for gross proceeds of $17.2 million. Invizyne has applied to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "IZTC."

Public Ventures, LLC will be acting as the underwriter and sole book manager for the proposed offering. Digital Offering, LLC will be acting as the qualified independent underwriter. Public Ventures, LLC is a subsidiary of MDB and an affiliate of Invizyne.

In allocating the shares to be sold, Public Ventures, LLC intends to give preference to holders of MDB Class A Shares, after which it will give preference to the other beneficial shareholders of MDB and then of Invizyne. To the extent these foregoing groups do not purchase all the available shares, including the overallotment, then shares will be sold to other persons making an indication for purchase of shares through their respective brokers or dealers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the prospectus related to the offering and included in the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or by emailing Invizyne’s Investor Relations department at IR@invizyne.com.

About Invizyne Technologies, Inc.

Invizyne Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) ("MDB") (www.mdb.com), is an enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. Invizyne is redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after chemicals. The management of Invizyne believes that the Invizyne biomanufacturing platform, known as SimplePath™, will be a significant alternative to the current methods of chemical compound production, which are generally chemical synthesis, natural extraction, and synthetic biology. The objective for SimplePath™ platform is to enable the efficient production of a diverse range of chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, fuels, materials, food additives, and novel compounds. The SimplePath™ platform not only can maximize the value of these resources but also will contribute to the development of novel chemical compounds that should open new markets and business opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.invizyne.com

Media contacts: press@invizyne.com



Partnership contacts: partners@invizyne.com



