TAGTHAi Joins Forces at Ratchaprasong by Receiving Privileges From Partners, Further Developing the Power of Faith Tourism, Attracting Worldwide Tourists to Enhance Luck for Chinese New Year 2024
Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) by Mr. Chai Srivikorn, RSTA President, estimated the foreign tourist market’s growth in 2024 to be continuously good. From the overview of 2023, Ratchaprasong District had tourist arrivals throughout the year, service users on Ratchaprasong Walk (R Walk) by 90,000-100,000 persons per day and obviously average hotel occupancy of 90-100% at the end of last year considered a Preferred Destination of tourists from around the world. This joining of forces with TAGTHAi as Thailand's Official Travel Platform is another way to help stimulate tourism, support tourism business operators in Ratchaprasong District to have the opportunity to welcome more tourists. "Ratchaprasong District" is considered a destination for tourists, which meets all the needs, including Eat-Pray-Stay-Shop.
Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantharai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., said as follows, “This year, Thai tourism has continuously recovered positively. Tourists love to travel individually and look for the solution that makes their travelling easier, comfortable and worthwhile. TAGTHAi City Pass meets all the needs. As a result, the total number of TAGTHAi downloads has now grown to more than 1 million. TAGTHAi clearly aims to be “Super Aggregator Platform for travelers.” When thinking about traveling to Thailand, they will think of TAGTHAi and use TAGTHAi as an aid throughout the trip.”
Contacts
(+66)66-114-1955
Source: TAGTHAi
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024