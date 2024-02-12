EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam to be Held on 2 June

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2024 – 2025 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam will be held on Sunday, 02 June, 2024 between 10.30 a.m. and 01:00 p.m. at centers to be determined by the EMU Rector’s Office.

EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam application submissions will commence on 02 May, 2024 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, 31 May, 2024. All applications will be submitted online.

The exam results of the candidates will be announced on the exam day which is 02 June. Candidate appeals will be accepted until 04.00 p.m. on Monday, 03 June, 2024 and the exam placement and scholarship results will be announced following the end of the appealing period.

The placement of candidates who cannot take the exam for any reason in programs other than joint programs will be through their Secondary Education Success Score.