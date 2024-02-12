Speaker, Coach, and Author Reverend Joan L. Davis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEHIGH VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan L. Davis is a speaker and coach who helps people take a journey—from self-doubt, grief, depression, stress, and other matters that hold them back. It is a journey that comes with a slogan: Trust God. And Trust the Process. That is because Joan L Davis has one unique qualification as a coach: in every client engagement she relays the purpose that God has in mind for that client. Revered Joan L Davis is an ordained minister who achieved her first divinity school degree in 2018 and graduated from the Coaching 4 Clergy program in 2020. She continues on a mission to bring hope and positive change to the lives of those who struggle.

Young Joan did not initially set out to become a coach nor a reverend. She began her career in forensic accounting but felt increasingly drawn to evangelical subjects. She later studied the history and theology of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME). Reverend Joan believes we all recognize the call when we hear it, citing Jeremiah 1:5 “…I know you and will call you to be a prophet to the nations.”

Reverend Joan delights in being both a spiritual mentor and coach to clients. It begins with active listening, to understand that individual’s personal pain and broken areas, and to determine if she is in fact the right fit for them. Then they develop a plan of action, and she ensures that each person keeps to that plan and goals. Mission and vision also come into bearing in her coaching relationships.

“When you sit with someone who understands your life journey you can learn from them in a way books can never teach you. I‘ve dealt with a lot, taking care of my siblings after losing my parents at an early age, food insecurity, my car repossessed. But I learned you can hold your head up high despite it all. Especially when others are counting on you.”

Reverend Joan’s personal struggles, which included near homelessness, are part of the story she tells in her book Revend Nobody, which is about the many humble and nameless messengers of faith. This is one of seven books she has written. Another popular title is Surrendering to the Voice of God. In her upcoming radio show, Reverend Joan will talk about her books and where to buy them, including the brand-new releases. She will also talk about the conferences she runs, which are known by the title Empowered for the Journey.

“I always want to be bringing hope to people, in any place or situation. Rest assured, you will gain from my knowledge and presence.”

That is one great reason to get to know Reverend Joan, her work, and her writings. So be sure to listen to the radio show.

Close Up Radio will feature inspiring coach and speaker, Joan L. Davis in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, February 14th at 12:00 noon EST

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Reverend Joan and her coaching practice, visit https://joanldavislifecoaching.com/ and https://revjoanldavis.com/