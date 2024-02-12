Global Sterilization Equipment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 19.80 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.15%: Straits Research

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized these secure and reliable sterilization techniques as potential substitutions for ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization for packaged medical devices, fueling market expansion.

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterilization equipment or sterilizers are utilized to reduce microbial contamination or the presence of pathogenic substances on the surfaces of medicinal preparations, medical devices, and instruments. A suitable sterilizer eliminates all living organisms and other biological agents capable of withstanding high temperatures. In microbiology and medical laboratories, a sterile processing environment is a prerequisite. Therefore, sterilizers are necessary for creating and maintaining a microbe-free environment. In addition, the food and beverage industry uses heat treatments to eliminate pathogenic (disease-causing) microorganisms from canned foods as part of the sterilization process.

Upcoming Sterilization Methods for Sensitive Biomaterials Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global sterilization equipment market was valued at USD 9.00 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 19.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Polylactic acid (PLA) is an attractive substitute for conventional biomaterials and non-biodegradable polymers. It provides rapid clinical transmission and is already accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in most medical fields. As a result of PLA's suitability for use in cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, the demand for medical devices made from this material has increased dramatically in recent years.

Traditional sterilization techniques have limitations because they alter polymers' shape, structure, and surface properties. In light of this, the research focus over the past few years has been on developing new techniques for sterilizing polymeric materials without altering their structure. Sterilization utilizing supercritical carbon dioxide (scCO2) has emerged as a green and sustainable technology capable of achieving a very low Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) without altering the original properties. Such developments in the sterilization method are anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Increasing Adoption of Sterilization using NO2 Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical device manufacturers are provided with industrial sterilizers and contracted sterility services that utilize NO2 gas for terminal sterilization during the production process. Many common syringe materials are compatible with NO2 sterilization, including glass, cyclic olefins, polypropylene, silicones, most rubbers, and thermoplastic elastomers. NO2 can be used to sterilize syringe components after they have been manufactured and to clean syringe tabs before their placement in the filling line. Additionally, NO2 sterilization for in-house sterilization eliminates the transport and storage expenses associated with contract sterilization. Thus, the increasing use of NO2 for sterilization drives market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America Sterilization Equipment Market Share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period. A large patient population, the widespread use of ethylene oxide sterilization, strict government regulations, and the adoption of innovative technologies have all contributed to the expansion of the North American sterilization equipment market. The market expansion will be driven by the significant increase in HAIs and the need to prevent them through the routine application of advanced technologies. Advanced sterilization products, such as sound-based sterilization, are widely utilized in North America. In addition, various regulatory bodies in the region monitor sterilization methods in healthcare settings, which is a significant market driver for advanced sterilization methods.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% over the forecast period. The presence of notable market participants, improved preventive measures/practices, and high healthcare spending primarily drives the regional market's growth. In response to environmental issues, the European Union's (EU) environmental regulations have evolved and become more stringent. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have enacted legislation to reduce the amount of ethylene oxide released into the atmosphere. Therefore, there is a high demand in the region for alternatives to ethylene oxide (EO) sterilizers. Additionally, large hospitals on the market are increasingly outsourcing their sterilization processes, which is anticipated to lead to a significant increase in the number of sterilization service providers. These sterilization service providers primarily invest in cutting-edge equipment to improve customer satisfaction.

Key Highlights

By product type, the global sterilization equipment market is divided into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% over the forecast period.

By sterilization method, the global sterilization equipment market is divided into chemical sterilization, radiation sterilization, thermal sterilization, and other methods. Chemical sterilization owns the highest market share and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.80% over the forecast period.

By end-users, the global sterilization equipment market is divided into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical devices companies, laboratories, food and beverage companies, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global sterilization equipment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global sterilization equipment market’s major key players are STERIS, 3M, Getinge, Cardinal Health, Steelco, ACMAS Technologies, Laoken Medical Technology Co. Ltd., C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment, Clordisys Solutions, Cosmed Group, DE LAMA, Fortive, GPC Medical, Hubei CFULL Medical Technology, Matachana Group, Melag Medizintechnik, Midmark, MMM Group, Novasterilis, Schlumbohm Medizin-Labor-Technologies, Sotera Health, Sterile Technologies, Stryker, Systec, Tuttnauer, and Belimed AG.

Market News

In November 2022, Stryker showed off the OR of the Future, a model operating room inside Stryker's facility in Flower Mound. This is a one-of-a-kind way for customers to interact with new OR designs and technology. With patient safety and OR uptime in mind, the model was built and put together to help protect against infections and make cleaning easier. It also uses innovative technology and parts that save time.

In December 2022, Stryker announced that CitrefixTM, a suture anchor system for surgeries on the foot and ankle, is now available. The new system uses CitregenTM, a well-known bioresorbable material that looks and works like natural bone.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

By Sterilization Method

Chemical Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Thermal Sterilization

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Companies

Laboratories

Food and Beverage Companies

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

