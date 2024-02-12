In Memoriam: Robert Badinter, a founding father of the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration

It is with immense sadness that the Bureau and the members of the Court have learned that Robert Badinter, former Minister of Justice of France and a founding father of the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, has passed away.

A fervent advocate of law and justice, he was instrumental in the creation of the Convention on Conciliation and Arbitration (CCA) within the OSCE. Adopted at the OSCE Ministerial Council in December 1992, the CCA was created during a period of profound change in inter-European relations in order to anchor in a multilateral treaty the principles of good neigbhouring relations and friendly settlement of disputes between OSCE participating States. He was a dedicated president of the Court during several mandates, and served as an inspiration for his successors, delivering a vivid testimony addressed to the actual members of the Court in 2020. Before the creation of the OSCE CCA in 1995, Badinter was President of the Arbitration Commission of the Peace Conference on the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Among his major achievements as Minister of Justice of France was the abolition of the death penalty in 1981 and the acceptance of the full competence of the European Court on Human Rights. Badinter furthermore contributed to the modernization of the French criminal code and to the adoption of Protocol n°6 to the European Convention on Human Rights. He presided over the Constitutional Council of France from 1986 to 1995.

He will be remembered as a bright orator and a great humanitarian, relentlessly engaged to promote law and justice, to fight against discrimination and to defend the dignity of any human being. Badinter’s legacy will transcend generations.

President Decaux, on behalf of the Court as well in his own capacity, expresses his heartfelt condolences to Badinter’s wife, family and relatives.

Read his full biography

Watch the video recording “Robert Badinter talks about the OSCE Court”