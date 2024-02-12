Right on Brands Announces 10th Store Opening

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, announced today that it is opening it 10th licensed store at 10689 SH 205 in far south Rockwall County. This is an explosive growth area. Rockwall County, Texas's estimated 2024 population is 136,526 with a growth rate of 5.13% in the past year according to the most recent census data. Rockwall County, Texas is the 36th largest county in Texas. The 2010 population was 78,971 and has seen a growth of 72.88% since that time. We have several more stores committed and are on our goal to have 25 operating stores by the end of 2024 which will be a combination of corporate owned and franchise locations.



Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company’s expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 9 operating stores.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products, smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 8 in Texas and 1 in Florida.

