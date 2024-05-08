Sale of Walnut, CA Two Commercial/Light Industrial buildings by Court Appointed Receiver/Referee Stephen J. Donell
EINPresswire.com/ -- Property: 319 Lemon Creek Drive & 20241 Valley Blvd, Walnut, CA
Comprising of two Commercial/Light Industrial buildings, the combined subject properties offer a generous Rentable Building Area (RBA) of 34,915 Sq. Ft. and are situated on a spacious 155,672 Sq. Ft. lot. The properties consist of 26 total units.
About Mr. Donell
Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate receiverships. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.
About FedReceiver, Inc.
With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.
