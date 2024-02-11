Submit Release
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the elections

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - 11 February 2024, 11:28

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the head of state and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.

