Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,360 in the last 365 days.

King of Saudi Arabia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the elections

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - 11 February 2024, 11:14

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent a cable of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Azerbaijani President and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.

You just read:

King of Saudi Arabia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more