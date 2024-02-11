Submit Release
News Search

There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,360 in the last 365 days.

Kuwaiti Amir and Prime Minister congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

AZERBAIJAN, February 11 - 11 February 2024, 17:49

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Kuwaiti Amir wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and further progress and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its friendly people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, also congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on his election victory.

You just read:

Kuwaiti Amir and Prime Minister congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more