Aluminum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aluminum market size is predicted to reach $235.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The growth in the aluminum market is due to rising demand from the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum market share. Major players in the aluminum market include BHP Group Limited, Hulamin Limited, Rio Tinto PLC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.
Aluminum Market Segments
• By Product Type: Primary Aluminum, Secondary Aluminum
• By Processing Method: Flat rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments and Powder, Rod and Bar
• By End-user: Construction, Transportation, Packaging, Electrical, Consumer durables, Machinery and Equipment, Other End-users
• By Geography: The global aluminum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aluminum refers to the most abundant metal element and belongs to the lightweight silvery white metal obtaining its name from the alumina mineral.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aluminum Market Characteristics
3. Aluminum Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aluminum Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aluminum Market Size And Growth
……
27. Aluminum Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Aluminum Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
