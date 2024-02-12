Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The antimicrobial powder coatings market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antimicrobial powder coatings market size is predicted to reach $3.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

The growth in the antimicrobial powder coatings market is due to the rising concern about the prevention of contamination risk in medical equipment. North America region is expected to hold the largest antimicrobial powder coatings market share. Major players in the antimicrobial powder coatings market include BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V., ICL Advanced Additives Ltd.

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Segments
• By Product: Natural, Organic, Inorganic
• By Additive: Silver, ZInc., Copper, Other Additive Type
• By End-Use Industries: Healthcare, Textiles, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global antimicrobial powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8790&type=smp

Antimicrobial powder coating refers to a process of fusing dry powder to the surface of the metal during the finishing procedure to obtain a hard finish that is more durable than regular paint with the anti-microbial capability to protect against microbes that cause odor, mildew, and spoilage on the product without high toxicity to humans and animals.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-powder-coatings-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size And Growth
27. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company

