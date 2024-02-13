Altius Investech Launches its app in Playstore and Appstore

Download the Altius Investech app now and invest in the Pre-IPO stocks hassle free!

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altius Investech Makes it to your Appstore and Playstore

Altius Investech stands at being India's fastest growing and leading marketplace for buying and selling unlisted shares. We believe in enabling access to alternative sources of investments at lower entry barriers to private equity investments. With more than 25 years of experience, Altius Investech has carved a niche in the financial market by serving more than 8000 clients. The incredible journey is further highlighted by the vast number of transactions that Altius Investech has facilitated that have already exceeded 300 crores.

Investors can find investment possibilities through Altius Investech in companies that are poised for an IPO and have a reasonable price, potentially unlocking significant value. We help ESOP shareholders and current investors sell their shares, even if they aren't listed on a public exchange, by setting up a marketplace where we connect the right buyers and sellers at the best pricing.

Our journey over these years has not just been about numbers; it's been about building trust and reliability. We at Altius Investech are dedicated to upholding the greatest levels of ethics and transparency, making sure that your investment experience is not only profitable but also safe and reliable.

Altius Investech featured in Leading Publications like Economic Times, Financial Express, Money control. Check out about us on these - leading publications (Click on link)

With the faith and confidence of our users, Altius Investech has built a strong name in the business. With our unwavering dedication and perseverance, Altius Investech was able to secure a spot among the TOP 100 Startups in 2023!

1. Sign up on our platform, complete your KYC to verify your account with us.

2. Select a company and the number of shares you would like to purchase and place an order.

3. Select a payment method and complete the payment for your order.

4. Once we receive your payment, the shares are transferred to your DEMAT account within 24 hours.

OYO

• The prolonged wait for OYO's public market debut might conclude in 2024, according to SoftBank Vision Funds, one of its major backers.

• Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO said the hospitality and travel-tech firm has doubled its profits. In Q2 FY24, OYO saw its first profitable quarter with

a PAT of ₹16 crore. OYO is optimistic about a sustained increase in PAT after achieving a twofold sequential growth to ₹30 crore in Q3 FY24.

• Khanzanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, is in discussions to lead a $400 million funding round in Oyo Hotels & Homes Pvt.

Lava International Ltd

• Surprising the market by acquiring a trust score of 20%, LAVA, the sole Indian smartphone brand, maintains its strong position with 68% customer

recommendations, taking first place among companies that have earned credibility in the past year.

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd

• Preeti Gupta Mohanty takes on the role of Group CFO at Schneider Electric India leveraging over 20 years of diverse finance experience in FMCG, consulting,

and industry, with notable achievements in strategic leadership.

Waaree Energies

• Solar PV modules maker Waaree Energies filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.

• The public offer includes a fresh issue of equity worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 32 lakh shares.

PharmEasy (API Holdings Ltd)

• PharmEasy which incurred heavy losses during FY22, has managed to improve its bottom line in FY23.

• PharmEasy’s revenue from operations grew 16% to Rs 6,644 crore during the fiscal year ending March 2023 in contrast to Rs 5,729 crore in FY22.

Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd

• The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on January 23 gave approval for the merger between AU Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank.

• AU SFB on October 30 announced that Fincare SFB will merge with the bank in effect from February 1, 2024.

