Global A2P Messaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

A2P Messaging Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The A2P messaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $88.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “A2P Messaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the a2p messaging market size is predicted to reach $88.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The growth in the a2p messaging market is due to Increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest a2p messaging market share. Major players in the a2p messaging market include China Mobile Limited, AT&T Inc., Orange S.A., Twilio Inc., Sinch AB, Tata Communications Limited, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc..

A2P Messaging Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, A2P Service

• By SMS Traffic: National Traffic, Multi-Country

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Application: Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, Interactive Messages, Other Applications

• By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, E-Governance, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global a2p messaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A2P messaging is message traffic in which a person gets messages from a software or application platforms rather than from a person and does not anticipate a response. It is used to enable businesses to automate the transfer of large volumes of messages to facilitate the delivery of business-critical messages.

