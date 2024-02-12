GPS Capital Markets to Co-Host Burnley Women’s CFO Leadership Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is co-hosting an exclusive event at Burnley Football Club for women in leadership alongside NOVA Community, a peer-to-peer female leadership network in the UK.



GPS Capital Markets has a strong priority to promote women in leadership. As a proud partner of Burnley Football Club, GPS brings you this special event where Lola Ogunbote, a UK-qualified lawyer turned football enthusiast, will share her inspiring journey from Arsenal FC to becoming the Head of Women's Football at Burnley Football Club. GPS Capital Markets’ Global Director of Marketing, Romy Humphries, will also be a featured speaker. Romy is the Global Marketing Director for GPS Capital Markets, the leader in corporate cross-border payment automation and advisory services. Romy has a passion for challenging the status quo, whether in her professional pursuits, where she creates and leads highly successful marketing departments where none previously existed for high-growth corporations seeking to elevate their game, or within her community, where she serves as an active board member for South Valley Services, a domestic violence shelter.

"GPS Capital Markets proudly stands alongside the Nova Community in the UK, championing the ascent of women in leadership,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO of GPS Capital Markets. “As we co-host this transformative event, we embrace a shared commitment with like-minded sponsors to cultivate building communities around football and empowering women through sports."

The event will feature an evening of insightful discussions over dinner, exploring how key leadership skills transcend industries and the role of women in driving progress. Professionals will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded leaders, learn from Lola's and Romy’s experiences, and network with professionals dedicated to empowering women in leadership.

“The power of connection transcends what any one individual can achieve,” said Billie O’Connor, who is an Executive Director and Board Member as well as Founder of the NOVA Community. “At NOVA, we truly believe that when female leaders and allies work together, connect, collaborate and share experience, we can create a movement and move the dial. Working with partners who understand our vision such as GPS Capital Markets, enables us to benefit a growing number of current and emerging female leaders to improve the world of work for the better.”

About NOVA Community: NOVA Community was founded in February 2023 by Billie O’Connor as a peer-to-peer female leader network in the UK and has grown to 500+ members in less than 12 months. NOVA is passionate about creating environments for senior female professionals to connect, meet, collaborate, and create long-lasting professional friendships. The community has a series of Cohorts that are all designed ultimately to improve the well-being and success of women in business - through supporting and encouraging connection, discussion, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across peers. For more information, contact info@novacommunity.co.uk

Limited seats are available, so register now and find further event information here: GPS and NOVA Women's Leadership Event

About GPS Capital Markets, LLC: Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com.

