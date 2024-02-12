RocketFin joins UK Finance Digital Marketplace

RocketFin Consulting Ltd, a key player in the Capital Markets Technology, Data, and Compliance sectors, is thrilled to announce their listing on the UK Finance Digital Marketplace. This exciting development marks another significant milestone in RocketFin's robust growth journey since its founding in 2018.





RocketFin was founded by seasoned professionals from investment banking and insurance sectors. With unique capabilities spanning operational resilience, technology risk advisory, quantitative analytics, financial engineering, software engineering, and UI development, RocketFin has firmly cemented their standing within the industry.





The company's international team operates from three strategic locations: London, New York, and Malta. As Official Delivery Partners of the globally respected Beacon Platform and OpenFin, RocketFin's reach extends even further. Their decision to list on the Digital Marketplace aligns with their commitment to making their services readily available to a broader audience.





Espen Skogen, CEO of RocketFin, underscores this commitment. He says, "Our partnership with UK Finance and our listing on their Digital Marketplace signifies our dedication to expanding our service offering to the UK Finance sector. We anticipate a robust expansion of our presence in this sector in 2024."





RocketFin's addition to the Digital Marketplace allows you to access their unique blend of market knowledge, technical proficiency, and innovative thinking right at your fingertips.





To learn more about RocketFin Consulting Ltd and their extensive range of services, please contact Nigel Knight, Chief Operating Officer, at 0207 031 5704 or Nigel.knight@rocketfin.co. Further details are available on their official website: RocketFin.





For any queries or issues regarding the Digital Marketplace or the listing, please contact digitalmarketplace@ukfinance.org.uk.





RocketFin's launch on the Digital Marketplace not only enhances their visibility but also makes their unique expertise and innovative solutions more accessible to clients worldwide.





Sources: Espen Skogen - LinkedIn Team | RocketFin About | RocketFin RocketFin Joins the Beacon Developer NetworkInterview with Espen Skogen | TechRound





