Orderfaz Welcomes President Jokowi During Work Visit to Bandung

Bandung, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Orderfaz proudly welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo, accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and a delegation at Saung Soreang, Bandung. President Jokowi's presence marks a significant moment in the journey of innovation and technology in the Land of Pasundan.

As one of the rapidly growing technology companies in Bandung, Orderfaz represents the technology startups in Bandung in this welcoming moment as a form of honour symbolising the acknowledgement of the Government's contribution in facilitating and supporting the digital technology industry.

Orderfaz, with its vision and innovation, has become an integral part of the digital transformation in Bandung and Indonesia in general. The presence of Orderfaz's CEO, Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, and CCO Mohamad Iqbal at the event conveyed a strong message about the spirit and dedication of the Bandung technology startup community.

Reynaldi Gandawidjaja highlights Orderfaz's vision as a Fintech startup for Social Commerce in developing payment and sales solutions that not only facilitate business owners and brand owners but also optimise online sales conversion through Orderfaz's Checkout Form and WhatsApp Keyboard features. With more than 10,000 users and growing, Orderfaz has become a reliable partner in driving revenue, operations, and achieving more efficient conversion rates for digital businesses.

Orderfaz's presence at the event is not just a representation of technological innovation but also a reflection that Indonesia's technology industry is becoming more mature and ready to make a real contribution to advancing the digital economy. Through its platform, Orderfaz is not only a catalyst for business growth and innovation in the digital era but also a pioneer in building an inclusive ecosystem for business players.

In the warm atmosphere of President Jokowi's visit to Saung Soreang, Orderfaz expresses gratitude for the government's and the community's support for the digital technology industry. Orderfaz is committed to continue being the driving force behind Indonesia's digital economic transformation and a pioneer in the development of technology and innovation in the country. May this visit serve as a positive momentum for the journey of technology and innovation in Indonesia.

Source: Orderfaz

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024