SIEC SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDE SENIOR ELECTION OFFICIALS TRAINING IN AUKI

Group discussion

Solomon Islands Electoral Commission Chairlady Taeasi Sanga making her remarks at the closing of the training in Auki

Malaita Province Senior Elections Officials wrap up their three (3) days of training in Auki on Thursday 9th February 2024.

The training for the electoral officers covers two significant parts of the electoral process

Part, one covers Notices and Nomination while part two covers Polling and Counting.

Attending the training were the Malaita Election Manager, Provincial Accountants, Returning Officers for Constituencies, Returning Officers for Wards, Communication and Administration Officers, Training coordinators, and Awareness Coordinators.

SIEC Chairlady and Commissioner Taeasi Sanga in her closing remarks emphasized the need for election officials to carry out their duties with neutrality, transparency, and accountability.

As Electoral Officers their mandate under the Electoral Act 2018, is an extension of the powers conferred to the Chief Electoral Officer under relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

“For elections to truly reflect the will of the people, these core values must be upheld and they are; integrity, neutrality, transparency, fairness, and respect for the voter secrecy,” she added.

She further added that SIEC is pleased that they will be participating in this very important exercise and also grateful that they were chosen to sacrifice their time to serve the nation as election officials.

Meanwhile, SIEC is increasing its manpower to deliver the Joint Election on April 2024, therefore this training is paramount to prepare the provincial election officers for the task ahead.

The Joint Elections will see SIEC holding elections for all provinces except Western Province and Choiseul Province, Honiara City Council, and the National General Election on the same date.

SIEC called on the public who wished to get more information on the upcoming Joint Election to contact this hotline number 842220 and also follow the Polling Station Locator link https://solomonelections.net/stations to check for your names and other related information.

SIEC continues to acknowledge the Australian government, New Zealand Government, UNDP – DFAT, and EU, Support, the Solomon Islands Government, and other donors who have helped fund this election exercise.

CEO Anisi also acknowledges the New Zealand Electoral Commission (NZEC), Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), and The Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand Electoral Administrators Network (PIANZEA), Electoral Management Bodies who have supported one way or the other.

The Electoral Commission is an independent and impartial permanent body established under the Constitution to promote and strengthen democracy in the Solomon Islands through the delivery of free and fair elections.

For Election Happenings, follow SIEO's Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website on www.siec.gov.sb Or for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone on 7222200 or landline 21198.

