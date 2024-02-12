Maritime police rescue eight passengers between Florida islands and Guadalcanal

The police maritime of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have rescued eight passengers between Florida Islands (Ngella) and Guadalcanal on 8 February 2024.

Director Police Maritime, Chief Superintendent Russell Tagini said the boat encountered the fuel shortage problem outside Lungga and started to drift back to Tulagi.

Chief Superintendent Tagini said we received a request from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and our search and rescue team responded in about 45 minutes and rescued the passengers.

Before you travel, please plan your trip properly. Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:

Plan your trip and at least let a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;

Check the weather on SIBC or call the Met Service on the toll free 933; or phones 36310 or 24219.

If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;

Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;

Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;

Do not overload your boat

Wear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;

Take extra fuel;

If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat; and

If you require help at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll free phone 999. Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE

