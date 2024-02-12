Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market 2032: Exploring Growth Strategies, Insights and Projections

Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and analysis of the global free-to-air service market trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market," The free-to-air (FTA) service market was valued at $120.28 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $337.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The term "free-to-air service" refers to both radio and television broadcasts that are not encrypted, allowing anyone with a satellite dish to access these programs without subscribing to a cable company. Free-to-air is commonly used for international broadcasting, akin to shortwave radio for video content. Many FTA retailers provide channel guides and content listings for free-to-air usage. The availability and convenience of FTA services in commercial and residential areas vary depending on the location.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8278

Some areas may have a limited number of FTA channels or access only to terrestrial FTA services, while others may offer a broader selection of channels or access to both terrestrial and satellite FTA services. Consequently, FTA services are increasingly popular in both residential and commercial settings, offering a simple and cost-free means of accessing television and radio content.

The residential segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, as free-to-air services are considered a popular option due to its feature and benefit of offering a range of channels without the need to pay a subscription fee that helps in providing secure content at a low cost and a better viewing experience, which are boosting the growth of the free-to-air services market in the residential market.

The rise in adoption of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and the increase in number of subscribers are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in the integration of government initiatives in digital broadcasting and FTA services fuels the growth of the free-to-air service market. However, a lack of content security and data piracy is expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, the emergence of Over-the-top (OTT) platforms with free streaming services is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the free-to-air service market size during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07913

Depending on the device type, the cable television segment dominated the free-to-air service market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increased smart TV usage, rising internet penetration, and surging consumer demand for better television distribution infrastructure. However, the mobile TV segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the free-to-air service industry, owing to the growing utilization of smart equipment, such as smartphones and tablets, along with the rise in the availability of affordable mobile business services (or “m-services”) across diverse telecommunication carriers

Region-wise, the FTA service market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to several government authorities and broadcasting agencies employing these FTA solutions to streamline media and content delivery, further contributing to the market growth within the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for cable TV and mobile TV, coupled with favorable government support to promote the use of digital television services among residential and commercial areas.

The effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy have a mixed effect on the growth of the free-to-air service market analysis in the short run, i.e., 2020 and 2021. However, the pandemic led to an increase in TV viewership, as people have been staying at home, which has propelled the demand for FTA services. On the contrary, the pandemic led to a decline in advertising revenue, which is a key source of income for FTA broadcasters. This decline was witnessed because businesses had been cutting back on their advertising spending during the pandemic. Further, the non-accessibility of fresh content on free-to-air TV channels as a result of disruption in shooting for prime-time soap operas in a bid to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to limit the growth prospect of the FTA service market.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/free-to-air-service-market/purchase-options

The global free-to-air services market is dominated by key players such as AMC Networks, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Eutelsat, ITV Plc, Mediaset S.p.A., ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RTL Group, and Sky Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the free-to-air services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing free-to-air services industry opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the free-to-air service market growth assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global free-to-air service market share, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. TV Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter