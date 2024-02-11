Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Lakewood Church Shooting

TEXAS, February 11 - February 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the shooting near Lakewood church in Houston:



“Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy.”

