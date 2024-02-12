Interviews with Women in Nonlinear Processes in Geosciences: Exploring Inspiration and Challenges

I learned about research looking at a picture of Marie Curie in a history book. Seeing a women doing research taught me that it was a work that could also be done by a women. Then , as a student, I met Françoise Combes in the astrophysics department of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), and she gave me some very useful advices to choose my classes, and she acted as a tutor during my first two years at the ENS. Then all along my carreer, she provided me with some support that helped me become what I am now. Later, I met Annick Pouquet, who was a senior researcher working on the sale topic than me (theoretical turbulence and applications in Astro and geophysics). I was amazed how she was able to direct a large group of PhDs and Post-docs, with a lot of humanity and humor, and later, I copied the way she organized her group and behaved with students and post-docs. She has really been a model for me.

I learned about research looking at a picture of Marie Curie in a history book. Seeing a women doing research taught me that it was a work that could also be done by a women. Then , as a student, I met Françoise Combes in the astrophysics department of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), and she gave me some very useful advices to choose my classes, and she acted as a tutor during my first two years at the ENS. Then all along my carreer, she provided me with some support that helped me become what I am now. Later, I met Annick Pouquet, who was a senior researcher working on the sale topic than me (theoretical turbulence and applications in Astro and geophysics). I was amazed how she was able to direct a large group of PhDs and Post-docs, with a lot of humanity and humor, and later, I copied the way she organized her group and behaved with students and post-docs. She has really been a model for me.

I learned about research looking at a picture of Marie Curie in a history book. Seeing a women doing research taught me that it was a work that could also be done by a women. Then , as a student, I met Françoise Combes in the astrophysics department of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), and she gave me some very useful advices to choose my classes, and she acted as a tutor during my first two years at the ENS. Then all along my carreer, she provided me with some support that helped me become what I am now. Later, I met Annick Pouquet, who was a senior researcher working on the sale topic than me (theoretical turbulence and applications in Astro and geophysics). I was amazed how she was able to direct a large group of PhDs and Post-docs, with a lot of humanity and humor, and later, I copied the way she organized her group and behaved with students and post-docs. She has really been a model for me.

I learned about research looking at a picture of Marie Curie in a history book. Seeing a women doing research taught me that it was a work that could also be done by a women. Then , as a student, I met Françoise Combes in the astrophysics department of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), and she gave me some very useful advices to choose my classes, and she acted as a tutor during my first two years at the ENS. Then all along my carreer, she provided me with some support that helped me become what I am now. Later, I met Annick Pouquet, who was a senior researcher working on the sale topic than me (theoretical turbulence and applications in Astro and geophysics). I was amazed how she was able to direct a large group of PhDs and Post-docs, with a lot of humanity and humor, and later, I copied the way she organized her group and behaved with students and post-docs. She has really been a model for me.

Positive experiences: yes; role models: no… unfortunately. My professors and mentors were mainly men. I did encounter inspiring women professors and researchers, but I did not manage to really know them better and to build up a closer relationship with them. I also had the impression that some women professors are very “tough” – probably also due to the obstacles they had to face when building up their scientific career – and thus approaching them feels quite intimidating for early career researchers. This is also something we have to keep working on in the future. I do have several women colleagues though, who are very inspiring.

Positive experiences: yes; role models: no… unfortunately. My professors and mentors were mainly men. I did encounter inspiring women professors and researchers, but I did not manage to really know them better and to build up a closer relationship with them. I also had the impression that some women professors are very “tough” – probably also due to the obstacles they had to face when building up their scientific career – and thus approaching them feels quite intimidating for early career researchers. This is also something we have to keep working on in the future. I do have several women colleagues though, who are very inspiring.

Positive experiences: yes; role models: no… unfortunately. My professors and mentors were mainly men. I did encounter inspiring women professors and researchers, but I did not manage to really know them better and to build up a closer relationship with them. I also had the impression that some women professors are very “tough” – probably also due to the obstacles they had to face when building up their scientific career – and thus approaching them feels quite intimidating for early career researchers. This is also something we have to keep working on in the future. I do have several women colleagues though, who are very inspiring.

M. Krouma: