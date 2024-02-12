Sodium Chlorate Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024-2032

The sodium chlorate market is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2024-2032.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Sodium Chlorate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global sodium chlorate market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the sodium chlorate market?

The global sodium chlorate market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sodium Chlorate Industry:

• Pulp and Paper Industry Demand:

The pulp and paper industry is a significant driver of demand in the sodium chlorate market due to the chemical's crucial role as a bleaching agent. Sodium chlorate is extensively utilized in the pulp bleaching process to remove lignin and other impurities from wood pulp, ensuring the production of high-quality paper and paperboard products. As the global demand for paper and paper-based packaging continues to rise, particularly fueled by e-commerce and consumer goods sectors, the consumption of sodium chlorate in the pulp and paper industry is expected to remain robust. Moreover, stringent quality standards and environmental regulations further underscore the industry's reliance on sodium chlorate for efficient and sustainable pulp bleaching operations, solidifying its position as a key market driver.

• Increasing Demand for Chlorine Dioxide:

The increasing demand for chlorine dioxide is a significant driver of growth in the sodium chlorate market. Chlorine dioxide is a versatile chemical widely used in water treatment, pulp bleaching, and disinfection applications. As awareness of water pollution rises and the need for clean water supply intensifies, the demand for chlorine dioxide in water treatment processes escalates. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations regarding the use of chlorine-based chemicals in pulp bleaching favor the adoption of chlorine dioxide as a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative. This drives the demand for sodium chlorate as a precursor in chlorine dioxide production, thereby stimulating growth in the sodium chlorate market as industries seek sustainable solutions for water treatment and pulp bleaching operations.

• Shift Towards Environmentally Friendly Chemicals:

Environmental concerns and regulations are increasingly shaping the sodium chlorate market. Sodium chlorate's role as a bleaching agent in the pulp and paper industry has come under scrutiny due to its environmental impact, particularly regarding the generation of chlorinated organic compounds (AOX) and chlorate residues in paper products. Consequently, there is a growing preference for environmentally friendly bleaching alternatives, such as chlorine dioxide and hydrogen peroxide. Manufacturers are transitioning towards chlorine dioxide-based bleaching processes to mitigate environmental risks and comply with regulations. This shift towards cleaner and sustainable bleaching technologies is driving the demand for sodium chlorate-free bleaching agents, impacting the sodium chlorate market's growth trajectory.

Sodium Chlorate Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Form:

• Crystalline

• Solution

Crystalline is the largest form segment in the market due to its high purity, ease of handling, and wide applicability in various industries, including pulp and paper, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing.

Breakup By Application:

• Pulp and Bleaching Industry

• Chlorates of Other Metals

• Leather Tanning

• Dyes

• Others

The pulp and bleaching industry is the largest application segment in the market as sodium chlorate is extensively used as a bleaching agent in the production of paper and paperboard, where it effectively removes lignin and brightens pulp fibers, ensuring high-quality paper products.

Breakup By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

By region, Canada is the largest market for sodium chlorate because of its significant pulp and paper industry, extensive production of wood pulp, and the presence of major sodium chlorate manufacturers supplying both domestic and international markets.

Global Sodium Chlorate Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the sodium chlorate market across the globe. This is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of cleaner production technologies and the development of environmentally friendly bleaching alternatives in the pulp and paper industry which is boosting the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing investments in water treatment infrastructure and stringent regulations regarding water quality are fueling the demand for sodium chlorate as a precursor in chlorine dioxide production for water treatment applications. Furthermore, advancements in sodium chlorate production processes, such as membrane cell technology and electrolysis optimization, are enhancing efficiency and reducing production costs, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Eka Chemicals

• Erco Worldwide

• Canexus

• Kemira Oyj

• China First Chemical Holdings Limited

