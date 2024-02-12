SEALSQ Announces Groundbreaking Entry Into AI Chip Market With Advanced AIoT Strategy

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its entry into the race to develop cutting-edge AI chips, underpinned by its visionary AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) strategy, a bold move that positions the Company at the forefront of technological innovation. This strategic pivot leverages the fusion of AI and IoT technologies to offer a fully integrated platform aiming to revolutionize digital transformation and innovation for its customers.



SEALSQ's AIoT strategy is built on a robust foundation of semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI technologies, and an expansive data cloud. This integration is designed to provide an end-to-end solution that not only drives innovation but also ensures that digital transformation initiatives are met with unprecedented success and efficiency.

A key component of this strategy is the utilization of the advanced cybersecurity technology and IoT network of WISeKey (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), SEALSQ’s parent company, ensuring that data is collected and processed securely in real-time. This capability allows SEALSQ to offer immediate and highly secure responses to dynamic situations, setting a new standard in the industry for reliability and safety.

The AIoT system functions as the central brain of the expansive SEALSQ ecosystem, which currently includes over 1.6 billion semiconductor-powered devices. This network acts as a nervous system for the IoT landscape, facilitating swift and secure interactions across a myriad of devices and platforms.

A significant aspect of SEALSQ's strategy is the integration of Generative AI technology, which enhances the learning capabilities of the ecosystem:

Generative AI technology allows for the generation of novel and original content or data, dramatically improving the functionality of autonomous IoT devices . For instance, self-driving cars equipped with Generative AI technology can navigate with unprecedented precision, adapting to obstacles and changing road conditions more effectively than ever before.

. For instance, self-driving cars equipped with Generative AI technology can navigate with unprecedented precision, adapting to obstacles and changing road conditions more effectively than ever before. Generative AI plays a crucial role in personalizing user experiences with IoT devices. Smart home devices, for example, can adapt to user preferences over time, leading to smarter energy use, cost savings, and minimized maintenance downtime.

with IoT devices. Smart home devices, for example, can adapt to user preferences over time, leading to smarter energy use, cost savings, and minimized maintenance downtime. In the realm of cybersecurity, Generative AI technology significantly enhances the security of autonomous devices, empowering devices to recognize and react to potential threats and vulnerabilities, bolstering resilience against hacking and other security breaches. By generating adversarial examples and synthetic data, Generative AI not only improves the accuracy of machine learning models but also strengthens defenses against sophisticated cyber-attacks.





As a leading innovator in the technology sector, SEALSQ is committed to driving digital transformation and innovation through cutting-edge solutions. With its groundbreaking AIoT strategy, SEALSQ is setting new standards in the integration of AI and IoT technologies, offering secure, efficient, and transformative solutions for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and investor contacts: