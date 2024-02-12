Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $11.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Drip Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the drip irrigation market size is predicted to reach $11.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The growth in the drip irrigation market is due to Increasing demand for agricultural products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest drip irrigation market share. Major players in the drip irrigation market include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries lnc., Netafim Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation,.

Drip Irrigation Market Segments
1. By Dripper: Inline Emitters, Online Emitters
2. By Component: Filters, Drip Pipes, Emitters, Valves, Pressure Gauge, Fittings, Other Components
3. By Crop: Field Crops, Fruit And Nuts, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops
4. 4)By Application: Surface Application, Subsurface Application
5. By Geography: The global drip irrigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drip irrigation refers to a particular sort of micro-irrigation system that involves planting emitter-equipped tubing next to the plants. Additionally, it is known as trickling irrigation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Drip Irrigation Market Characteristics
3. Drip Irrigation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Drip Irrigation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Drip Irrigation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Drip Irrigation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Drip Irrigation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

